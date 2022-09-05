FirstFT: Liz Truss wins UK premiership

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after a blood-curdling battle to become the UK’s next prime minister and will immediately begin work on a two-year package of energy aid that could cost up to £100bn.

The foreign secretary defeated rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak in a vote among Conservative party members by 81,326 votes to 60,399 – a margin of 57-43 – after a seven-week battle to replace Boris Johnson.

Truss will meet the Queen today at Balmoral, the monarch’s estate, and will immediately return to London to announce her cabinet and deal with the economic crisis facing the country.

She will become Britain’s 56th Prime Minister and the fourth No. 10 Tory resident in just over six years. She will also become the country’s third female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

1. KPMG Sued For $830 Million Over Chinese Audit KPMG has been accused of “terrible” audit work that allowed a US-listed Chinese biotechnology company to carry out a “brutal” accounting fraud of $400 million, the Hong Kong Supreme Court heard Monday.

2. Xi travels to Central Asia ahead of the party congress Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this month to attend the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Eurasian political and security forum. As part of Xi’s first trip abroad since the pandemic, he is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the forum. (FT, Reuters)

3. Iran nuclear deal ‘at risk’, says EU chief negotiator Josep Borrell, chairman of the Washington-Tehran indirect negotiations to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said yesterday that he was losing confidence in finding a deal.

4. Israel admits army to Abu Akleh . has killed The Israeli military has admitted there is a “high probability” that one of its soldiers inadvertently killed veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

5. China extends Covid lockdowns Chinese authorities have extended the Covid-19 lockdowns in Chengdu and Shenzhen and are reneging on promises of freedom for tens of millions of people in southern megacities after massive testing campaigns. At least 68 cities in China are currently partially or completely shut down, according to data from the country’s National Health Commission.

Australia Monetary Policy Committee Meeting The central bank is expected to raise cash interest rates largely by another 50 basis points. (FX Street)

Shortlist Booker Prize announced The Booker Prize shortlist will be announced today. You will find the longlist here.

Man of the people or agent of chaos? The political revival of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has put pressure on the government as the economy falters. At a time of rampant inflation and IMF-driven austerity, Khan’s message has struck a chord, write Benjamin Parkin and Farhan Bokhar.

‘A deglobalizing world will be inflationary’ The war in Ukraine, the global push for carbon neutrality, the decoupling between the US and China, the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes that put a limit on easy money – there’s no denying that a deglobalizing world will also be a more inflationary one, at least in the short term, writes Rana Foroohar.

A third of Pakistan under water due to floods Deadly floods in Pakistan destroyed homes and destroyed crops in what the country’s officials say is an unprecedented climate catastrophe, affecting an estimated 30 million people or about 15 percent of the population. Click here to sign up for our Climate Graphic: Explained newsletter.

Crypto Real Estate: The Real Estate Market Built on Digital Assets There are tens of thousands of bitcoin adherents with the equivalent of over $1 million in their digital wallets. A survey of US home buyers found that 12 percent of new buyers planned to liquidate digital assets against a down payment. Agents are aiming to tap into that pool of buyers and turn cryptocurrency into bricks and mortar.

‘I was ridiculed for expressing milk at Goldman Sachs’ Bully Market is a sensational report of sexual discrimination and harassment at Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Jamie Fiore Higgins spent 17 years at the bank and left in 2016, but her book has lessons for every powerful organization. Three ideas stand out, Pilita Clark writes.

Interior designer Joyce Want chooses traditional shops, rooftop picnics, boat trips to beautiful beaches to guide FT Globetrotter into the award-winning designer’s own HK.

