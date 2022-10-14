FirstFT: Kwarteng leaves IMF meetings early

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has left Washington early to deal with the country’s economic crisis, as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to shred the government’s “mini” budget in a desperate attempt to restore market confidence and boost her embryonic to save the premiership.

Kwarteng, who attended IMF meetings in the US, rushed to the airport last night to catch the last flight. In London, expectations are mounting that he will announce a turnaround on the £43bn package of unfunded tax cuts he unveiled last month.

The chancellor spent two days in Washington, where he heard the IMF and other finance ministers recommend quickly reversing tax cuts before further financial damage is done.

A source close to Kwarteng said the chancellor’s hasty departure was not the same as the departure of the Greek finance minister in 2011. “This is a very different scale,” the person said. “It’s all about the medium-term budget plans and a wide range of challenges.”

Admitting the UK’s financial markets were “turbulence”, the source said the chancellor’s departure was not a “panic” but was necessary to sell the plan to MPs and the public before it was announced on October 31.

In Westminster Conservative MPs have wondered if Truss can survive a U-turn – and who could replace her?.

Opinion: Britain’s economic credibility on the international stage has noticeably declined – and the only way out is backwards, writes Chris Giles.

Five more stories in the news

1. Germany resists criticism of energy rescue plan In an interview, Robert Habeck, vice-chancellor, criticized the €200 billion energy support package Berlin unveiled last month, denying it was “selfish” and insisting it would help protect the entire European economy.

“We are not selfish – we are trying to stabilize an economy in the heart of Europe” – Robert Habeck

2. Chris Rokos benefits from UK interest rate betting The billionaire trader, whose Rokos Capital Management is one of the world’s largest macro hedge funds with $14.5 billion in assets, has benefited from the crisis gripping financial markets, according to those familiar with its positioning.

3. Kherson leader seeks help from Russia to evacuate civilians Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the occupied Ukrainian region, has appealed to Moscow for help in evacuating residents, signaling that Kiev’s counter-offensive on the southern frontline is gaining momentum.

Diplomacy: French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized from within NATO for saying he would not respond with nuclear weapons if Russia used its own arsenal against Ukraine or in “the region”, breaking the policy of “strategic ambiguity” .

4. Delays at US Custodian Bank exacerbated UK pension sell-off Custody lender Northern Trust was overwhelmed by margin calls during the gold market turmoil, which hampered pension funds’ ability to raise money, according to people involved in the transactions.

5. Jan 6 Committee Votes to Sue Donald Trump The congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the United States Capitol has unanimously voted to subpoena the former president, who has been accused by members of being responsible for the day’s violence.

“He’s the only person central to the story of what happened on January 6, so we want to hear from him” – Bennie Thompson, Democratic Committee Chair

The next few days

Deadline for Buying BoE Bonds The British central bank’s emergency buyback program ends today. Governor Andrew Bailey has ruled out extending the scheme, but some policymakers have personally signaled to bankers that they are willing to extend the scheme.

London’s Battersea Power plant reopens The iconic 1930s building reopens in a new guise as a retail, leisure and residential building after a £9 billion refurbishment. Apple is taking a few floors for its UK workforce.

US Banking Income This week ends with a rush of third-quarter results from Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, likely to fuel concerns about a US recession. Analysts expect the largest lenders to set aside more than $4 billion to cover bad credit losses.

Economic indicators The eurozone publishes August trade data, while France has September’s consumer price index. Across the Atlantic, the U.S. Commerce Department publishes September’s retail sales, which: rose 0.3 percent in August of the previous month. (FT, WSJ)

Sports tournaments Saudi Arabia is hosting the LIV Golf Invitational today at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah. The Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament starts on Sunday in Geelong, Australia.

China’s 20th Communist Party Congress The Chinese Communist Party begins its five-year congress on Sunday. Xi Jinping will be reconfirmed as party leader. This is what you can expect.

What else do we read

How to Tax (a guide for governments) An old French proverb says that the art of taxation is “to pluck the goose to get the greatest number of feathers with the least hiss”. Tim Harford outlines lessons about what really works from over 300 years of history.

Qatar counts down to World Cup In just over a month, Qatar will host the most prestigious event in international football, capping off a journey that began in 2010, when the gas-rich country won guest rights in a vote now widely discredited. Can the rich gas nation deliver??

Kazakhstan ‘clips away’ on confidence in Russia Moscow is confronted with a new reality: in Central Asia and the Caucasus, countries are trying to break free from their dependence on Russia after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The metaverse can devour Meta Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is so enamored with the promise of the metaverse that he rebranded the company and staked his company on it. But it’s not clear that ordinary people know what it means, writes John Thornhill.

‘Women are only equal in the workplace when the childcare economy has worked out’ A global survey of FT readers heard from more than 100 parents around the world about the difficulties of combining careers and childcare and how childcare can be improved. Calls for policymakers to help with childcare costs topped their suggestions.

cryptocurrency

Castle Craig treats all kinds of addictions, from alcoholism to compulsive gambling. But in 2016, it became the first rehab to diagnose and treat crypto addiction. Since then, it has worked with nearly 250 patients and the number is growing every year.

