FirstFT: Kwarteng insists Truss will be ‘fiscally responsible’ if named PM

Good morning. With the UK Conservative Party leadership elections ending today, Kwasi Kwarteng, who has been tipped as Britain’s next chancellor, has made a preemptive effort to reassure markets that Liz Truss won’t blow a hole in public finances. if she is appointed prime minister as prime minister. expected.

Kwarteng writes in the Financial Times that although there will have to be “some fiscal easing”, the new government would act “tax responsible”. Truss’s allies admitted that the Treasury’s fiscal framework would be revised “given the severity of the economic shocks we face”.

If elected, Truss has pledged to immediately map out “action on utility bills and energy supplies.” But Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and her rival in leadership, has warned that Truss would “add fuel to the fire” of inflation and disrupt markets by borrowing tens of billions of pounds for unfunded tax cuts.

Quartereng and Truss have priority to reduce taxes – which they claim will boost growth – on questions about how benefits are distributed between rich and poor.

Five more stories in the news

1. Opec+ considers oil supply cuts amid crude oil sell-off The Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel will consider a cut in oil supply to keep prices steady when it meets in Vienna today. An 11 percent drop in oil prices last week sparked calls from some OPEC+ members to reverse months-long surges in supply.

2. EU seeks crisis competence over companies Brussels is proposing extended powers to require companies to stockpile and break supply contracts to protect the internal market from supply shocks and avoid shortages in critical industries in the event of a crisis such as a pandemic, according to draft legislation introduced by the FT has been seen.

3. Tensions are rising in the European energy market Government intervention will be needed to ease tensions in Europe’s electricity market, industry figures warned, after Sweden and Finland on emergency shutdowns for UK generators and electricity producers called on the UK government to help. Prices are expected to rise sharply today after Russia announced it would no longer supply gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

4. Rising inflation is a priority for ECB Several European Central Bank rate setters have said they are focusing on current, record inflation levels ahead of a policy meeting this week, replacing an earlier, more moderate approach that relied on two-year price projections, pushing expectations of a 0% increase. .75 percentage points are increased for the second time in the history of the central bank.

‘There are no more pigeons at the ECB, just average hawks and uber hawks— Katharina Utermöhl, Allianz

5. Lloyd’s of London Defends Cyber ​​Insurance Exclusion Lloyd’s of London has defended the claim that cyber policies have an exemption from state-sponsored attacks to mitigate systemic risk in the insurance market, following a backlash among brokers and academics. Lawyers have warned that the ambiguous nature of cyber-attacks can pose problems.

the next day

UK legal strike action Criminal defense attorneys in England and Wales begin indefinite strikes over legal aid fees. Lawyers have organized a number of strikes since the end of June, disrupting criminal processes.

British Immigration A legal challenge to government policy to send migrants to Rwanda starts at the Supreme Court. The hearing is expected to last five days.

Economic data Services Purchasing Managers’ Indices are out for the Eurozone, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, China and the UK. The EU publishes July retail sales and Switzerland has GDP for the second quarter.

Lebanon presidential elections The country’s parliament is voting today to decide the next president for a six-year term.

Russian economy Annual of the country Eastern Economic Forum starts in Vladivostok.

Energy industry The gastech conference starts today in Milan.

US financial markets are closed today for the national holiday of Labor Day

What else do we read

Crypto Real Estate: The Real Estate Market Built on Digital Assets There are tens of thousands of bitcoin adherents with the equivalent of over $1 million in their digital wallets. A survey of US home buyers found that 12 percent of new buyers planned to liquidate digital assets against a down payment. Agents are aiming to tap into that pool of buyers and turn cryptocurrency into bricks and mortar.

Why balancing the office and home is still a challenge Many bosses have been trying for months to get their colleagues to spend more time in the office, but the results have been mixed. The complexity of hybrid work arrangements means that most companies are still trying to figure out what “hybrid” actually means to them – and to their employees.

‘A deglobalizing world will be inflationary’ The war in Ukraine, the global push for carbon neutrality, the decoupling between the US and China, the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes that put a limit on easy money – there’s no denying that a deglobalizing world will also be a more inflationary one, at least in the short term, writes Rana Foroohar.

Ukrainian hackers: an ex-ghost, a Starlink and Russia ‘owning’ Within hours of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an army of ex-hackers and IT professionals sprang into action to unleash an unprecedented cyber war against Moscow. Six months after the conflict, some hackers are telling their story.

Imran Khan: Man of the People or Agent of Chaos? The Pakistani cricketer who became prime minister has not been forgotten since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April. At rallies across the country, the 69-year-old is experiencing a political revival, and his populist comeback is putting pressure on the government as the economy falters.

trip

Many of us try to avoid tourist traps when traveling, but after an extraordinary meal in a Mediterranean honeypot, restaurant critic Tim Hayward has decided to stop listening to snobs.

“I’m not going to Venice to recreate the experience of a middle-aged Venetian diner who has lived there all his life,” writes Tim Hayward.

