FirstFT: King Charles embarks on tour of nations to fortify the UK

Good morning. King Charles III will tour the UK this week, in a public display of dedication to UK architecture as it comes under increasing pressure.

The new king will address both houses of parliament in London today before embarking on a program of visits to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

This begins in Edinburgh, where the body of the late Queen Elizabeth II arrived yesterday after a six-hour procession from her Scottish summer home in Balmoral, witnessed by large crowds along the way.

Liz Truss, the new British Prime Minister, will join King Charles at church services on his tour under the terms of long-planned official arrangements. Some constitutional pundits warned that her presence posed the risk of politicization of events intended to confirm the king’s sharp pledge to serve his subjects “wherever you live in the UK”. Pro-independence analysts questioned the wisdom of letting Truss add a political dimension to the king’s first UK tour.

“It’s a strategic mistake for Charles III to begin with because royalties are apolitical,” said Gerry Hassan, a professor of social change at Glasgow Caledonian University and author of Scotland Rising: The Case for Independenceto be published later this month.

After leading a procession today that will carry his mother’s coffin across Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, King Charles Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, will meet and take part in a session of the Scottish Parliament with a motion of compassion.

The King will visit Northern Ireland tomorrow and travel to Wales on Friday.

1. Ukrainian Reznikov warns against Russian counterattack The country’s defense minister has said that although Kiev’s lightning strike had gone much “better than expected”, the troops must secure the vast area – more than 3,000 square kilometers – that they have recaptured since early September.

2. China Makes More Than $30 Billion in Emergency Loans Evidence shows that Beijing is emerging as a formidable competitor to the western-led IMF, which has provided billions of dollars in secret loans to countries that have been at risk of financial crisis in recent years, such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Argentina.

3. EY China abandons company’s radical split plan A day after EY’s global chiefs approved a plan to split the group’s audit and consulting businesses in a move that will reshape the global accounting industry, EY’s larger China practice, stretching from Hong Kong to Mongolia, has confirmed that it will not participate in the split.

4. Scientists Discover How Air Pollution Causes Lung Cancer In a development that could help medical experts prevent and treat tumors, an international team of scientists has made a breakthrough in identifying how air pollution causes lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

5. A Closer Look at India’s Most Valuable Startup Edtech giant Byju has repeatedly failed to publish its accounts as funding and revenues dry up for the once thriving education technology sector. The online tutoring company is valued at $22 billion, but has not yet received at least $250 million from two of its investors. The company points to the complexity of its $1.1 billion in acquisitions during fiscal 2021 for the nearly 18-month delay.

Conference of the European Central Bank The ECB seventh annual research conference begins today, with presentations from leading economists.

economic reports India releases its August consumer price index and July industrial production data; the UK publishes its GDP estimate and trade figures for July.

Corporate Profits Oracle today announced its Q1 results.

Covid-19 vaccines in the EU The European Court of Auditors publishes a special report today on the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines in the EU

Elizabeth II: An Appreciation by Simon Schama The UK’s longest-serving monarch was so much more than a head of state. She was quintessentially Britain, writes the historian and broadcaster.

Within the royal finances Elizabeth II was one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, but she had limited ability to profit from or sell many of the assets she was in charge of. “The Queen’s Fortune” is in fact a number of highly regulated areas, most of which are now passing to her successor.

What Happens After Elizabeth II’s Death? The Queen’s death has raised many questions about the grieving process. Read the FT’s short guide to the funeral, the mourning period and what King Charles is up to this week.

King Charles III, a lifelong apprentice, comes into the limelight Never in British history has a monarch had so long to prepare for the role. But the new king, who has previously revealed so much of his opinions and feelings, may not be so outspoken on the subjects he previously defended.

As we enter a new season and reassess our wardrobe needs, personal stylist Anna Berkeley advises which clothes are worth the investment.

