FirstFT: Judge moves towards unsealing parts of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

A federal judge in Florida has given the US Department of Justice a week to propose the affidavit justifying last week’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, exposing parts of the document.

Judge Bruce Reinhart’s move came Thursday during a much-anticipated court hearing in West Palm Beach, where federal prosecutors, who argued to keep the affidavit hidden, faced U.S. media organizations seeking to have the statement unsealed amid overwhelming public interest. for the case. .

The affidavit — a detailed explanation by the Department of Justice of the reasons for requesting a search warrant at the former president’s property — has remained secret since the FBI’s August 8 raid.

Not only have media organizations called for the public release, but so have many Republicans in Congress, hoping to shed more light on the rationale behind the Justice Department’s move to search Trump’s home.

The DoJ had argued against releasing the affidavit because it could jeopardize the investigation and hinder witnesses’ cooperation in this and other investigations. Federal prosecutors also said the document would require heavy redaction if released due to the nature of the investigation, which involves highly classified materials kept by Trump after leaving the White House.

Reinhart rejected the argument that the affidavit should remain “fully sealed,” saying he was “unwilling” to keep it that way — suggesting he’s tempted to partially unseal it with a degree of redaction.

Last week, he allowed the search warrant and list of items recovered by the FBI in Trump’s home to be made public. Those documents revealed that federal prosecutors were investigating the former president for mishandling national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, as well as for obstruction of justice and tampering with government records.

1. Erdoğan supports peace talks between Kiev and Moscow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he supports peace talks between Kiev and Moscow after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Erdoğan has pursued a balancing act between the two countries, condemning the invasion and selling Ukrainian combat drones, but refusing to impose sanctions on Russia.

2. Former Trump Organization CFO Pleads Guilty in Tax Case Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to all 15 counts related to his time as Chief Financial Officer for the Trump Organization. In a deal struck with Manhattan prosecutors, Weisselberg will serve five months in prison and a possible five-year probation, provided he truthfully testifies in an upcoming lawsuit against the Trump Organization if asked.

3. Turkey surprises with interest rate cut while inflation rises Despite inflation of nearly 80 percent, the Turkish central bank cut its interest rate by 100 basis points. The move shocked markets and goes against the trend of central banks raising borrowing costs to curb global inflation. Rising prices and concerns about the central bank’s monetary policy have already pushed the lira by more than 25 percent this year.

Emerging Markets: Central banks in emerging markets are pushing through major rate hikes as they work to contain rampant inflation and rapidly depreciating local currencies. Ghana’s central bank has just raised interest rates by 300 basis points, the largest increase in two decades.

4. US college sports league Big Ten signs $7.5 billion media rights deal Top US media companies CBS, NBC and Fox have agreed to pay a record $7.5 billion contract to show college sports to the Big Ten for seven years. The deal comes as the U.S. college sports industry is undergoing massive upheaval and easing restrictions on sponsorship.

5. China increases coal use as extreme heat causes power shortages Beijing promises support for its coal sector as a months-long heatwave and drought reduce hydropower generation and threaten electricity supplies. Companies, including Tesla and automaker SAIC Motor, have reported supply chain problems due to power shortages.

Economic data Japan will publish July inflation data, while the UK reports monthly retail and trade data. Germany will publish producer price indices (PPI) for industrial products in July.

Japan’s consumer price index is expected to rise at a record 2.4 percent year-on-year, surpassing the central bank’s 2 percent. inflation target for a fourth month. (Reuters)

British transport strikes The train, metro and bus strikes will continue until the end of the week, and three unions plan to strike for wage increases to fight inflation. It is one of many strikes this summer, marking the biggest industrial action on Britain’s public transport network in a generation.

Montenegro vote of no confidence Prime Minister Dritan Abazović’s Minority Government facing a vote of no confidence today after Abazović signed a controversial deal with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church. The agreement was opposed by human rights activists and pro-Western parties. (Euro news)

How South Korea learned to love private equity Twenty-five years after the Asian financial crisis, the value of South Korea’s private equity deal is at an all-time high of nearly $30 billion, surpassing Japan by $2 billion. Seoul’s private equity performance reflects the transformation of the country’s once tumultuous relationship with foreign capital.

Odessa struggles back to life after lifting Russian port blockade Cautious optimism has returned in Odessa after a multilateral deal resumed grain shipments to world markets last month. The port of Odessa is one of the most crucial international grain supply routes and has been closed since the Russian invasion in February, sending food prices skyrocketing worldwide.

The Village Marriage Caught in the Taliban’s Struggle for Kabul In August 2021, people in Dost Kol — a hamlet in the hills an hour west of Kabul — were preparing to celebrate Mohammad Ullah’s wedding to a bride from a neighboring village. But the next 24 hours brought tragedy.

The extraordinary rise of TikTok signals a more multipolar internet Popular in over 150 countries, TikTok has left the best and fastest of the West Coast in the dust. The coolest app for younger users, TikTok’s rise could symbolize a moment in the evolution of cyberspace: the sinification of the global internet, writes John Thornhill.

Ravinder Bhogal presents a menu that tastes like Sicily, from caponata to pasta with sardines and apricot-ricotta cake, all borrowed from a baptism she dropped this summer.

