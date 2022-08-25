FirstFT: Japan makes post-Fukushima nuclear power shift

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has moved for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima crisis to restore the country’s status as a nuclear-powered nation, speeding up reactor restarts and signaling the construction of new factories .

Kishida’s decision to throw his political weight behind the nuclear power sector is intended to curb rising energy costs for households and businesses and to support Japan’s nuclear technology manufacturers.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global energy situation has changed dramatically,” Kishida said on Wednesday.

“Whatever happens globally, we must prepare all possible measures in advance to minimize the impact on people’s lives,” he said, adding that the government aims to have concrete plans for the nuclear nuclear release by the end of the year. industry to come.

Thank you to those of you who filled out yesterday's poll. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they think Elon Musk will win his legal battle with Twitter.

Five more stories in the news

1. Thai Prime Minister Suspended Over Legal Challenge Prayuth Chan-ocha has been suspended from office after the country’s constitutional court approved an opposition petition alleging he has exceeded his legally mandated eight-year term. The prime minister will be temporarily relieved of his duties while the petition is being heard, the court said yesterday.

2. China investigates defeat to youth soccer team Evergrande Chinese authorities have ordered stricter surveillance of local leagues and an investigation into alleged match-fixing after a defeat suffered by an under-15 team from ailing property developer Evergrande’s youth academy. The team won 3-1 until the 68th minute, but eventually lost 5-3.

3. Singapore fines Noble $9.1 million for ‘misleading’ financial statements The announcement by the city-state’s accounting authority concludes the investigation into a high-profile accounting scandal that pushed Noble, a commodities company, to the brink of collapse. It also flagged “severe warnings” given to two unnamed former directors of the group.

4. Confidence Crisis in Chinese Real Estate Investors are charging nearly $130 billion in losses on Chinese real estate developers’ dollar debt, with two-thirds of the more than 500 dollar bonds outstanding priced below 70 cents on the dollar as concerns mount that the country’s housing market will face a protracted crisis. through unless Beijing carries out a large-scale bailout.

5. Biden wants to cancel $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans The plan includes canceling $10,000 in refunds for anyone making less than $125,000. Those who receive Pell Grants, which are given to those with specific financial needs, are eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.

the next day

Anniversary of Myanmar crackdown Today marks five years since the country’s military launched a crackdown that sparked the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Jackson Hole Economic Symposium The central bankers’ meeting starting today in Wyoming will be closely watched as the beast of inflation rages around the world. In this useful explanationColby Smith and Sam Lerner examine whether the Federal Reserve can contain the highest inflation rate in about 40 years without driving soaring unemployment.

European Central Bank minutes We get the minutes of the last meeting of the policymakers.

What else do we read and listen to?

Bangladesh is ‘killed by economic conditions elsewhere’ Power outages and high import prices are fueling fears that the country’s past economic gains could be wiped out by a global crisis. Bangladesh, formerly one of the poorest countries in the world, has become the third largest garment exporter according to data from the World Trade Organization.

A stalemate after six months of war Ukraine and Russia are at a stalemate over much of the 2,400km frontline and Russian troops are entrenched for the coming winter. Both sides are entrenched in such a way that “there is no prospect of peace at all – just a ceasefire,” according to a person close to the Kremlin.

Afghanistan a year later In the latest episode of our Behind The Money podcast, South Asia correspondent Ben Parkin explains how the Afghan economy has changed in the year since US troops left the country and the Taliban recaptured control of the government.

A British government under Truss The Conservative party leadership contest has less than two weeks to go, with several polls suggesting Liz Truss is likely to become the UK’s next prime minister. Should she win, who is likely to appear in her cabinet?

What great power will India become? James Crabtree reviews three books that provide insight into New Delhi’s relationship with the US and China. India’s response to the war in Ukraine did not go as many in the west had hoped, he writes.

Technology

We are in an era where the unpredictability of people meets the not yet fully capable autonomous car. Right now, what I call the Human-Autonomy Clash, there will be crashes, there will be anger, writes Dave Lee.