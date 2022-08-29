FirstFT: Investors ramp up bets against euro as energy crisis intensifies

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Investors’ bets that the euro will depreciate have reached their highest level since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe more than two years ago, as the risk increases that record energy prices will drag the region into recession.

Rising bets against the euro also reflect the bullishness of the US dollar, which was reinforced by signals from the Federal Reserve – reinforced Friday by Chairman Jay Powell – that it will continue to raise interest rates to tackle rising inflation. even with a delay.

In addition to the threat of a recession, Europe is struggling with soaring prices. At the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole this weekend, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, and François Villeroy de Galhau, France’s central bank governor, warned that monetary policy in Europe would remain tight for an extended period of time. .

According to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculators built net short positions on the euro – a way of betting that the currency will fall in value – from 44,100 contracts the week to August 23, from 42,800 the week before.

It marks the largest bearish position against the euro since the first week of March 2020, when investors held net short positions of 86,700 contracts as the euro-zone economy plunged into a record post-war contraction.

1. Abrdn ready to get out of FTSE 100 The seventh-worst-performing stock among UK blue-chips this year, fund manager Abrdn is expected to leave the FTSE this week for the first time since the 2017 merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, two of the country’s largest. 100 relegate. names in fund management.

2. NHS backlog increases self-payment concern According to the Private Healthcare Information Network, the number of self-pay admissions – where people finance their own healthcare rather than using private health insurance – rose by 39 percent in the UK in the two years to the end of 2021. waiting lists.

3. UK gigafactory plan hit by energy costs Britishvolt, the start-up at the heart of plans for the UK’s electric car industry, will not supply batteries from a £3.8 billion gigafactory for the next three years due to rising energy costs, said co-founder Orral Nadjari . Britishvolt originally planned to start production at the Blyth factory in the north east of England at the end of 2023.

4. Boom chief fights supersonic travel headwind Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Supersonic, addressed the industry’s skepticism, saying the company has the demand and the technology to make ultra-fast jet travel profitable nearly 20 years after Concorde’s retirement. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of these planes are needed,” Scholl said. Flights from New York to London will be reduced from 6.5 hours to 3.5 hours.

5. EU must accelerate renewable energy, says Denmark Dan Jørgensen, the Danish energy minister, has called on governments to do more to facilitate the approval of renewable energy projects and move away from Russian fossil fuels. Denmark was the first country to build an offshore wind farm in 1991 and aims to become a net exporter of green energy by 2030.

Clarification: The Friday edition of this newsletter contained a report on the recent elections in Angola. The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola has been in power for 47 years since independence from Portugal. João Lourenço was elected president in 2017.

Russia travel sanctions EU defense ministers will meet in Prague today to discuss a Brussels-led training mission for Ukrainian soldiers. Foreign ministers will begin a two-day meeting tomorrow on suspending EU tourist visas for Russian citizens in the Schengen area.

Corporate Profits Russian state energy group Gazprom publishes second-quarter figures, Fortescue Metals Group reports fourth-quarter data and South African retail company Massmart Holdings publishes half-year results. Continental and Sun Pharma hold annual meetings.

NASA launch The massive Space Launch System rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in the first flight for NASA’s Artemis program and the space agency’s first in 50 years of a vehicle that can take humans to the moon. Look live stream here. (FT, NASA)

Tennis The US Open Tennis Championships begin in New York City.

UK markets are closed today for: a holiday.

Liz Truss’ Not So Special Relationship The British Foreign Secretary, who is on the brink of becoming prime minister, has at times annoyed US officials with a not-so-diplomatic style that has been described as blunt, binary and assertive. Some say Truss is quick to adopt maximalist stances without considering the consequences.

A post-dollar world is coming The dollar rose this month to levels not seen in nearly 20 years. Since the 1970s, the typical dollar cycle rebound has lasted about seven years – the current state at its eleventh. A decline could be near, and could last longer than it was two decades ago, writes Ruchir Sharma.

The port cities of Europe versus the cruise ship Cruises are back on the holiday agenda after a two-year delay. But as demand approaches pre-pandemic levels, residents and politicians in the cities where cruisers land have not welcomed them all with open arms.

Vaccines against malaria — ‘the breakthrough tool’ Malaria killed more people in Africa than Covid-19 in 2020, especially young children. Oxford scientist Adrian Hill helped create the AstraZeneca Covid-19 drug and tells Henry Mance that he has another urgent goal: to eradicate malaria through vaccination.

Is Jake Freeman an Investor or a Gambler? The 20-year-old student invested $27 million in homewares, Bed Bath & Beyond, and made $110 million selling them just a few weeks later. In the process, he became a poster child for the ‘meme stock’ generation that has been looking for big quick wins in recent years, writes Patrick Jenkins.

From Mark Twain’s Connecticut mansion to the landmark London home that was once the residence of Virginia Woolf, here are five outstanding traits with literary connections.

The home of Jan Rabie, a celebrated African writer, is located on the south coast of South Africa

