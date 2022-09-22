FirstFT: Fed spooks global markets

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. European and Asian stock markets fell today after the US Federal Reserve announced a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, suggesting it would keep borrowing costs high well into the next year to curb rampant inflation.

In one of his most bleak statements yet, Fed Chairman Jay Powell declined to rule out a recession in the world’s largest economy after the US central bank raised interest rates to a target range of between 3 percent and 3.25 percent.

“Nobody knows if this process will lead to a recession and, if so, how big that recession would be,” Powell said in response to a question at a news conference after the decision.

Powell’s sharp remarks caught US investors off guard. An early rally faded and the S&P 500 ended the day lower 1.7 percent, pushing losses for the year to more than 20 percent. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8 percent.

In the currency markets, the dollar extended its recent strength. The yen hit a new 24-year low against the US currency, triggering an intervention by authorities for the first time since the late 1990s. The South Korean won hit a 14-year low, breaking through for the first time since the financial crisis in 2008, $1,400 won to the dollar.

In Europe, sterling extended its recent declines against the greenback, below $1.13. The Bank of England will announce its latest rate decision later today, with JPMorgan analysts saying it’s too “close to call” whether the UK central bank will raise its key rate by 50 or 75 percentage points.

Elsewhere in Europe, central banks followed the Fed in tightening monetary policy further as they tried to stamp out inflation. The Norwegian Central Bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points and the Swiss National Bank increased its key borrowing rate by 75 basis points, making it positive for the first time since 2014.

Opinion: The sharp rise in borrowing costs in the US has spillover effects for the rest of the world, sparking global opposition to the Fed, writes Claire Jones.

Here’s the rest of today’s news — Gordon

Five more stories in the news

1. Donald Trump’s business empire in jeopardy by a major fraud case in New York The New York State Attorney General has indicted Donald Trump and three of his adult children for what she called a “baffling” fraud to falsely increase the value of their family business’ assets.

Trump DoJ investigation: A US appeals court has allowed the Justice Department to continue investigating classified documents seized during the search of Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump campaign news: The Make America Great Again, Again! super Pac, one of the former president’s largest political action committees, raised just $40 in August.

2. Credit Suisse Considers Splitting Investment Bank Into Three Credit Suisse has plans to split its investment bank into three and a “bad bank” holding a pen for risky assets, as the Swiss lender tries to recover from three years of scandal.

3. US bank chiefs warn against leaving China if Taiwan is attacked The leaders of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup have pledged to comply with any request by the US government to withdraw from China if Beijing attacks Taiwan.

4. Russia releases foreign prisoners of war in a brokered prisoner swap Russia has released a number of prisoners, including British and Americans, after mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prisoners have been flown to the Gulf Kingdom, from where they will be repatriated.

5. Seven dead in Iranian hijab protests Protests across Iran have killed at least seven people, officials said, after thousands took to the streets in recent days in anger over the death of a young woman arrested for failing to adhere to Islamic dress codes.

Opinion: The tragic death of a 22-year-old arrested by the vice squad has encouraged those seeking freedom, writes Najmeh Bozorgmehr.

the next day

US unemployment claims: The US Labor Department will release data on new unemployment benefits applications. Economists expect unemployment claims to rise to 218,000 from last week’s 213,000, according to a poll by Refinitiv.

American railroad unions vote: The potential for an economically devastating railroad strike is once again looming over the US supply chain. Rail workers are scheduled to vote on the 11th-hour labor agreement signed last week by U.S. President Joe Biden between railroad unions and railroad companies.

Bank CEOs: The chief executives of the largest US consumer banks will appear before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee for the second day of congressional testimony.

Operating income: FedEx can provide more insight into last week’s profit warning, in which it said it expects business conditions to weaken as demand for parcel shipments has declined. Separately, retailer Costco reports sales of $70.2 billion, up from $61 billion a year ago, and earnings per share of $4.16.

FT Business Book of the Year: The shortlist is out for the year’s most engaging and enjoyable insight into modern business, with £30,000 awarded to the winner and £10,000 to each runner-up. View the long list here.

What else do we read

The next hurdle for unions in the US For the past year, Starbucks baristas in the US have united to form unions and Amazon workers have joined forces to organize themselves in their workplaces. In a new podcast, labor and equality correspondent Taylor Nicole Rogers explains how these and other new unions face a classic problem when trying to organize in the US.

Saudi Arabia and the US are driving back on the rocks Joe Biden’s embarrassment to punch Mohammed bin Salman in July would have been worth it had it undermined Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Edward Luce says. Such a result is not visible, he says. Can the US president do anything to stop Saudi Arabia from being a recurring thorn in America’s side?

What a far-right Italy means for Europe Polls suggest Sunday’s general election in Italy will result in a far-right government led by conservative instigator Giorgia Meloni. It would be Italy’s first experiment with far-right rule since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is closely monitoring decision-makers in Brussels, Washington and Moscow.

Bitcoin cannot be separated from crypto Why do the “bitcoin maximalists” claim that bitcoin is not a cryptocurrency? One can see why they like to distance themselves from cryptoland scams. But their arguments don’t stand, writes Jemima Kelly.

Irish youngsters look abroad In the country’s emigration history, an estimated 10 million people have left since 1800. While in the past many were forced to flee famine and economic crises, young people now are attracted to jobs abroad or the freedom of living in more open societies.

Eat Drink

Lobster thermidor, star chefs and recipes with non-disclosure agreements: take a look at the test kitchens of the world’s most experimental airlines.

As airlines fight harder to make a profit, premium meals are getting more elaborate and performant © Kenneth Lam

