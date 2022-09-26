FirstFT Europe/Africa: Sterling falls to record low against the dollar

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Sterling fell a whopping 4.7 percent against the dollar to $1,035, hitting a record low in Asian trade today after British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to push for more tax cuts.

Kwarteng on Friday unveiled a £45bn debt-funded package that includes the largest string of tax cuts in 50 years. UK government bonds sold sharply, with 10-year government bond yields rising 0.27 percentage point after heavy selling to 3.77 percent.

The chancellor added on Sunday that “more would come” despite the historic sell-off.

The tax cuts come as the UK is expected to spend £150 billion on subsidizing energy costs for consumers and businesses. A large part of these loans is financed by gilts.

Unlike major tax cuts in the 1980s, Kwarteng is borrowing tens of billions of pounds to fund its plans, adding to demand even as the Bank of England raises rates to control inflation.

Kwarteng’s fiscal shift has split Conservative MPs between right-wing advocates of a radical agenda and others who believe he has gone too far.

Opinion: The new government’s economic strategy is irresponsible, eccentric and regressive, said David Laws, former minister of the Liberal Democrats. Commentator Toby Nangle writes: that the brutal sell-off of the national debt was as bad a one-day sentence as any chancellor could fear.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Europe/Africa. Here's the rest of the day's news — Jennifer

1. The far right storms to Italian election victory A coalition led by the arch-conservative Brothers of Italy has won a decisive victory in a snap election, putting it in position to form Italy’s first far-right government since World War II and its leader Giorgia Meloni becoming the first female prime minister since Italian unification in 1861.

2. Western Allies Strengthen Nuclear Deterrence Countries are preparing contingency plans in case Russian President Vladimir Putin acts on threats of nuclear attacks on Ukraine, and is sending personal warnings to the Kremlin about possible consequences, Western officials said.

Problems at home: Protests against Putin’s mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers spread across Russia this weekend. Kiev expects the conscripts to appear in Ukraine within two months.

3. UAE closes LNG deal with Germany The United Arab Emirates have agreed to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Gulf state as part of a regional tour to drum up alternatives to Russian energy. The stocks will be delivered first to a new import terminal on the German north coast.

4. Investors pile on insurance Investors are buying record amounts of insurance contracts to protect themselves from a sell-off that wiped trillions of dollars off the value of US stocks this year. In the past week alone, purchases of put option contracts on stocks and exchange-traded funds rose to $9.6 billion.

5. Denmark warns of oil spills Tankers carrying Russian oil sailing through Denmark’s straits are more likely to crash and spill cargo if they sail through the shallow treacherous waters at the mouth of the Baltic Sea without specialist pilots due to sanctions, the country’s maritime authority has said. warned.

EU crisis meeting on Russian emigration Ambassadors will meet under the bloc’s crisis mechanism designed to coordinate disaster responses to discuss increased arrivals from Russia following Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order as Finland joined other neighboring countries in saying it would ban Russian tourists .

Labour’s £8bn green investment plan Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce a “National Wealth Fund” at the party conference to invest with private companies in green projects ranging from battery factories to wind farms. Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will outline new industry strategy plans.

Economic indicators The OECD is releasing its near-term global economic outlook after forecasting that global gross domestic product would slow sharply to around 3 percent this year. Germany releases the September Ifo Business Climate Index, which fell to a low since June 2020 last month.

Elizabeth Holmes Conviction The founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, who was convicted in January of three charges of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, faces up to 20 years in jail. (FT, NYT)

NASA’s Dart Mission The US space agency will crash a spacecraft traveling at 23,000 km/h into an asteroid to reroute its path. The $300 million Double Asteroid Redirection Test has targeted the asteroid Dimorphos because it orbits another asteroid rather than the sun.

Stay tuned for the important business, economic and political stories with the FTs in the coming days Week ahead. And miss our FT Newsletter audio show — a brief daily rundown of key global stories.

The Seven Economic Wonders of a Worried World In times of economic gloom, it is worth highlighting the few countries that defy the prevailing pessimism. Ruchir Sharma outlines seven that stand out in a world tilting towards recession.

How abortion rights are rocking the US midterms The Supreme Court’s decision to remove the half-century Roe vs Wade legal precedent, which repeals the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, is energized Democrats and Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Quarteng evokes the ghost of Thatcher Kwasi Kwarteng defended his controversial mini-budget with loans and tax cuts, evoking the ghost of Margaret Thatcher. However, economists said his policies had more obvious roots in American history and the 1970s. Some international observers think the UK has lost the plot.

Men who break their legs to get taller aren’t completely crazy Study after study shows that it pays to be taller than average, especially for men. Does that explain the creepy new trend of leg extensions? Pilita Clark has done some research and has warnings for anyone thinking of undergoing the procedure.

Talent wars: why companies should compete to hire the best From technology to hospitality, construction and life sciences, employers are experiencing a talent crisis. The rise of remote working has had a knock-on effect on “deskless” workers, potentially having serious consequences for some industries. Anjli Raval reports on the climate hiring managers face.

HTSI released its Fall 2022 art special this weekend. Highlights include how performers in Ukraine are responding to the war, an interview with one of Broadway’s youngest producers about performers discussing their muses.

Nineteen Ukrainian creatives gather at the studio of artist and creative director Masha Reva in Kiev © Lesha Berezovskiy



Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning.