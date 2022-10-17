FirstFT: EU ministers advised to take tougher line on China

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

The EU needs to act tougher against China and see the country as a total competitor with limited areas of potential involvement.

The bloc should work more closely with the US, strengthen defenses against cyber and hybrid threats, diversify supply chains outside China and deepen ties with the Indo-Pacific powers, according to a document from the EU’s Foreign Service.

“China has become an even stronger global competitor for the EU, the US and other like-minded partners,” the paper said, as reported by the Financial Times. “It is therefore essential to assess how best to respond to current and foreseeable challenges.” These are likely to “increase the divergence between China’s and our own political choices and positions”.

The assessment “admits China will not change,” said a senior EU official. “In short, move to a logic of total competition, both economically and politically.”

The document underlines a significant deterioration in the EU-China relationship, marked by trade disputes, tidbits of sanctions and the failure to find areas for mutual agreement.

“Now is the time to assess . . . And see if our policy is the right one,” said a second senior EU official. “We have to take into account the serious events of the past year.”

1. Union leader warns of biggest NHS strikes since 1980 Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, Britain’s largest trade union, has warned that the biggest nationwide strike by NHS workers since the early 1980s could hit health services if ministers ignore calls to keep wages in line with inflation. to match.

2. Ukraine crowdfunds premium for wanted Russian Ukrainians raised $150,000 this weekend for the arrest of Igor Girkin, a prominent Russian nationalist and former intelligence officer who oversaw Russian forces that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

3. Brussels proposes temporary gas price ceiling The EU plans to set a maximum “dynamic price” for gas transactions on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, a benchmark for gas traded in the bloc. The goal is to enable the bloc to curb extreme natural gas prices without compromising security of supply.

4. Deutsche Bank Dropped Hertha Berlin Because Of Lars Windhorst Left The lender decided last year to ditch the Bundesliga football club as a customer due to its ties to financier Lars Windhorst, after a series of scandals forced Deutsche to step up its compliance regime.

5. Tunisia Reaches Preliminary IMF Loan Agreement The $1.9 billion loan deal, announced late Saturday and yet to be ratified by the IMF board, aims to alleviate the North African economy plagued by food and fuel shortages. This will be the third agreement between Tunisia and the IMF since 2013.

UK A government consultation is concluded today on a new legal framework for defined benefit plans, including rules for financing and investment strategies. The government wants schemes to reduce investment risk.

Corporate Profits Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon and Charles Schwab publish results. Rio Tinto publishes an operational update.

Economic data Italy publishes a consumer price index for September.

Foreign Affairs Council meets EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss the war in Ukraine, EU relations with China and the upcoming COP27 UN climate conference.

Booker Price The winner of the Booker Prize, the premier prize for Anglophone fiction, is announced at a ceremony in London. (The Booker Prizes)

The Revolutionary Ambitions of Iran’s Gen Z Young Iranians surprised the country — and the world — by refusing to back down during one of the most widespread and protracted anti-regime demonstrations in the history of the Islamic Republic. “Woman, life, freedom” has become the rallying cry of young men and women on the streets.

The death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody has sparked nationwide protests that have sparked a crackdown from the state © Bulent Lilic/AFP/Getty Images



Tories Plan for Life After Truss The mood against Liz Truss is hardening within the Conservative party, despite her efforts to stabilize the government with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor. Tory MPs will monitor the markets’ reaction today after her decision to scrap a planned corporate tax hike – with some potential successors already laying the groundwork for leadership bids.

Why business is so bad at politics Zealots don’t get business: its pragmatism, its lack of absolutes. But entrepreneurs don’t understand fanaticism either, says Janan Ganesh. Rigid and abstract minds don’t thrive in business, but that also makes it difficult for them to understand extremists.

Masochistic morning rituals are entertaining, not inspiring Productivity gurus are getting up early to pack in strenuous workouts, ice baths, meditation, and diaries before most of us have had our first coffee. These routines aren’t realistic for most, but they can be fun to watch, writes Emma Jacobs.

The world needs more ‘desk bombers’ The act of approaching someone at their desk without warning has become so offensive that a buzzword has been invented to describe it. It’s part of a pattern on Mars: an outburst of exaggerated shyness, or intolerance of interruptions, which is self-destructive at best and unproductive at worst, writes Pilita Clark.

The clear, south-facing slopes of the Onsernone Valley were long ago terraced and planted with chestnut orchards and rye. But over the past century, when agriculture was nearly abandoned, they have become a study in afforestation — and are almost certainly wilder today than at any time since humans settled there in the late Middle Ages.

Al Pròu, a small meadow surrounded by forest above the village of Vocaglia © Switzerland Tourism



