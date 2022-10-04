FirstFT: Elon Musk pulls another U-turn

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for the initially agreed price of $44 billion, in a move that could end one of the most high-profile corporate legal battles in decades.

The Tesla chief sent a letter to Twitter Monday night offering to go through with the deal, less than two weeks before the two sides were due to appear in court in Delaware Chancery Court.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Musk’s attorneys said in the letter that the entrepreneur plans to close the deal at the previously agreed price of $54.20 per share once debt financing is received, provided the court decides to rule on legal action. proceedings and postpones the forthcoming trial. and related procedures.

“The Musk parties make this notice without acknowledgment of liability and without waiving or infringing on their rights,” the letter reads.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson acknowledged that it had received the letter, saying it “is the company’s intention to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.”

1. US imposes export controls on Chinese chipmakers The US Commerce Department is preparing to introduce sweeping export controls in an effort to slow down China’s efforts to obtain semiconductors and equipment to make chips for supercomputers and other military applications. According to those familiar with the situation, the restrictions would essentially prevent US companies from selling advanced technology to Chinese groups.

2. North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Over Japan The launch from Pyongyang over Japan, the first since 2017, sparked public emergency warnings amid a surge in provocations by North Korea. Officials in Seoul and Tokyo said the missile was launched early yesterday from North Korea’s Jagang province and fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles offshore.

3. Dalio hands over the reins at Bridgewater Ray Dalio, 73, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has relinquished control of the company and ended a long-standing power shift that had defined the sector’s succession problems. Dalio will remain on the board as founder and CIO mentor.

4. RBA Drives Lower Than Expected Interest Rate Increase Australia’s central bank’s rate hike of 0.25 percentage point came just as most analysts had expected the Reserve Bank of Australia to deliver a fourth consecutive increase of 50 basis points. The country’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose on news of the smaller rise.

5. Naver Shares Plunge After Poshmark Acquisition Shares of Naver, South Korea’s largest internet group, fell yesterday after it announced a $1.2 billion deal to buy Poshmark, a US clothing retailer, as it penetrates the booming second-hand fashion market. The deal is Naver’s largest acquisition and the first step in Silicon Valley.

Opec+ meet Riyadh, Moscow and other manufacturers will announce major cuts today at an Opec+ cartel meeting, according to those with knowledge of the discussions.

Indian interior minister visits Kashmir . region Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah will speak today at a meeting in Indian-administered Kashmir. The visit comes in the midst of growing tensions in the region. (Indian Express)

Tory conference British Prime Minister Liz Truss will deliver the closing speech at her party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

China’s real estate crash What started as a real estate crisis – with slumping apartment sales and developer defaults – is turning into a financial crisis for local governments. Read the first part of a new series exploring the impact of the crisis brewing in the world’s second largest economy.

Opinion: Xi Jinping will soon be confirmed for a third term as general secretary of the communist party and chief of the army. But his achievement is dangerous for China and the world, writes Martin Wolf.

Japan takes steps to fill the energy financing gap in Asia Japan is poised to take advantage of a sharp decline in China’s foreign lending to help the Asia-Pacific countries tackle the $40 trillion cost of fighting climate change. Tokyo’s efforts to lead the way in setting green finance rules in Asia come amid a global debate about how quickly countries should switch to cleaner forms of energy.

What Nuclear Weapons Could Putin Use Against Ukraine? It has been called the greatest nuclear threat to world security since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962: As Vladimir Putin tries to save his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has stepped up his threats to use nuclear weapons. Here’s what we know about the nuclear weapons Putin could use.

The silent rise of Chinese high-tech start-ups After a crushing regulatory attack by Beijing on its internet giants and a series of US sanctions against Chinese tech companies, many investors have curtailed their exposure to Chinese technology. But foreign capital is still flowing into high-tech sectors.

How big is the capital gap at Credit Suisse? The cost of buying insurance against Credit Suisse’s default rose to an all-time high yesterday as analysts and investors questioned the strength of the Swiss bank’s balance sheet. How big is the capital gap at the bank? Our reporters are investigating.

Our FT Globetrotter guide shares where to feast on the regional flavors of Japan – without leaving Tokyo. Let the capital take you on a culinary journey across the country, sampling everything from the “soup curry” from the north to the Spam and tofu specialty from the far south.

