FirstFT: Credit Suisse to name Ulrich Körner as chief

Credit Suisse plans to appoint Ulrich Körner as its new chief executive, taking over from Thomas Gottstein, whose departure will end one of the most tumultuous periods in the Swiss bank’s 166-year history.

The appointment of Körner, head of the bank’s asset management division, will be announced this morning when Credit Suisse announces its second quarter results, according to four people aware of the plans.

Christian Meissner, head of the lender’s investment bank, is also planning to leave, having joined more than a year ago. But his departure will not be announced today, those in the know said.

Körner returned to Credit Suisse in March last year, having previously worked at UBS, where he led the asset management business.

Gottstein’s tenure was ravaged last year by a twin crisis, the collapse of specialist finance firm Greensill Capital and family office Archegos. It was also pierced by a series of historic scandals that caused the bank’s stock price to hit a three-decade low this month.

Gottstein became chief executive in February 2020 after an embarrassing corporate espionage scandal caused the abrupt departure of his predecessor, Tidjane Thiam.

1. Rishi Sunak pledges to abolish VAT on household energy bills The former UK chancellor unveiled plans to temporarily remove value-added tax on energy bills if elected prime minister, as he tried to stem the momentum behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.

What’s the next step to level up? In the northeast, some cities have developed plans for economic renewal, spurred on by the Conservative government’s regeneration plan. But there are fears that Westminster will lose interest due to a change in leadership.

2. European gas prices skyrocket after Russia deepens supplies European gas prices have risen 30 percent in two days after Russia tightened supplies to the continent in Moscow’s latest attempt to arm energy supplies. EU ministers struck a watered-down deal yesterday to cut gas consumption by 15 percent in winter.

3. European Banking Supervisor ‘Concerned’ About Finding Crypto Staff José Manuel Campa, chairman of the European Banking Authority, which is tasked with overseeing Europe’s attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies, said the regulator’s ability to hire specialized staff was a “major concern”, highlighting concerns about the ability of authorities to oversee digital asset markets.

4. Italy must comply with the €200 billion Covid recovery plan The country’s next government cannot expect Brussels to renegotiate the foundations of an EU-funded €200 billion recovery plan and must abide by Rome’s reform commitments, EU economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned , in an interview.

5. Consumer Goods Groups Reveal Soaring Price Rises Unilever, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s yesterday exposed the impact of inflation and responded with price hikes that will put more pressure on households. Prices for Unilever brands rose an average of 11.2 percent in the second quarter and are set to rise further, the company said yesterday.

British strikes Rail workers in the RMT union will start the latest in a series of strikes over wage levels. Aslef, who represents the drivers, counts the votes in his strike vote on rewards.

Fed rate decision The Federal Reserve is expected to tighten US monetary policy further with a second rate hike of 75 basis points, with at least one senior governor backing the Federal Open Market Committee to go even further. June- durable goods orders expected to have fallen due to the demand for refrigeration. (FT, WSJ)

Corporate Profits In another big day for results, companies include Airbus, Boeing, Danone, Deutsche Bank, GSK, Lloyds Banking Group, Mercedes-Benz, Meta, Rio Tinto and UniCredit. See our Week Ahead newsletter for the full list.

Turkey’s New Power Plant Contradicts Net Zero Promise Campaigners lament the “catastrophe” of Hunutlu’s $2.17 billion site, built with Chinese money and fueled by Russian coal, which they say threatens local marine life and mocks Ankara’s promises to tackle climate change.

Can Eutelsat participate in the space race? French satellite operator Eutelsat and money-losing British start-up OneWeb are go for the moonshot: a merger that puts their future on the line as they challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX project and Jeff Bezos’ Kuiper project. Do they have a chance of disrupting the once-preserved space industry?

The new group will bring together Eutelsat’s large geostationary satellites with OneWeb’s smaller low-Earth orbit satellites © FT montage/Roscosmos via Reuters



Wall Street: Don’t Touch That Delete Button! It shouldn’t be difficult to get the document retention right. As conversations moved from pen and paper to fax, telephone and email, legal requirements followed to preserve important communications for litigation and regulatory purposes. But some companies are still taking an outdated approach, writes Brooke Masters.

Josep Borrell: It’s time to decide the Iran nuclear deal The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has drafted a text outlining the best possible deal he sees as achievable as a mediator of the negotiations. In the Financial Times he explains why this is the best way forward.

Mike Pence Joins Donald Trump There is a lingering feud between the former running mates who became political enemies as both had their sights set on a 2024 White House bid that saw the ex-vice president undermined his old boss with a plea for Republicans to break. with the past.

In our roundup of the best of TV and streaming this week, Dan Einav discusses three-part series Big Oil against the world, which seeks to identify the culprits of climate change; the new detective drama Under the banner of heaven; and Australian series The newsreaderwith an outstanding performance by Anna Torv.

