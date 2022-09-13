FirstFT: Brussels’ strained trade relationship with China

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Brussels will ban products made with forced labor, a move that could further heighten tensions in trade relations with China amid allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang province.

Shoes, clothing and goods such as wood, fish and cocoa are among the products most affected, according to those aware of the plans.

The US issued a blanket ban in June on all imports from China’s Xinjiang province, where allegations have been made of widespread human rights violations — including torture, arbitrary detention and forced labor — against Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities.

The EU ban will instead focus on all products made from forced labor — including products made within the bloc — to avoid violating World Trade Organization rules on non-discrimination.

Five more stories in the news

1. Russia pushes ahead in Ukraine, Kremlin . says Russia will continue its invasion of Ukraine until all military goals are met, the Kremlin has said, in response to Kiev’s massive counter-offensive in the east, which has captured more than 3,000 square kilometers of ground.

2. Renminbi is on record yearly decline against the dollar The 8.7 percent decline against the dollar this year to Rmb6.96 puts the renminbi on course for the largest annual decline since China released its long-standing currency peg and moved to a managed floating exchange rate in 2005.

3. Widodo Considers Buying Russian Oil Imports Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said the country should look at “all options” as it considers joining other Asian economies, including India and China, to buy Russian oil to offset rising energy costs.

4. Byju’s Failure to Publish Accounts Calls for Investigation India’s most valuable start-up is under intense pressure from the government, investors and creditors over repeated failures to publish its accounts, as funding and revenues dry up for the once thriving education technology sector.

5. King Charles vows to uphold British democracy King Charles III devoted himself yesterday to upholding “the precious principles of constitutional government” at a ceremony in Westminster that served as a reminder of the monarch’s limited role in British democracy.

the next day

Japanese PPIE National producer price indices for August are released today.

Victoria MPs in Australia pledge allegiance to The King MPs in Victoria, the only Australian state or territory where lawmakers must pledge their allegiance to a new monarch after the death of a predecessor, will today swears allegiance to King Charles III. (Canberra times)

Twitter vote of the shareholders Elon Musk sent a third letter to the social media company last week trying to call off its $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, but the company has repeatedly rejected Musk’s reasoning. Today, shareholders will vote on whether or not to approve the deal. (CNBC)

Kenya’s new president is sworn in William Ruto will be sworn in on Tuesday after his election victory is confirmed by the country’s Supreme Court. Now, as the FT editors have made clear, he must deliver.

Japan prepares for a video gaming jamboree Later this week, after a Covid-forced hiatus, the Tokyo Game Show will reopen its turnstiles for the first time in three years: a massive trade show with 1,883 booths, convened in the belief that cramming a hangar with people is the best way to sell it. idea that the future of gaming is virtual.

EY’s challenge has only just begun Partners will vote in November on whether or not to split EY’s advisory and audit arm. But for EY, selling the deal to partners and keeping more than 300,000 employees happy will prove just as difficult as winning the support of the company’s leaders, industry veterans say.

The Merge: A Blockchain Revolution Or Just More Hype? If there’s one thing the crypto community has got right, it’s promises. Critics have pointed to the sector’s links to criminal activity and its huge environmental footprint. But enthusiasts say Ethereum’s move to a greener system is a much-anticipated opportunity to prove them wrong.

The war in Ukraine has reached a turning point After the misfortunes of Russia, a new and dangerous phase of the conflict begins, writes Gideon Rachman. Rather than accept defeat, Vladimir Putin may try to escalate. However, his options seem limited and unattractive.

Don’t be indispensable at work The internet is teeming with advice to “become the person no one can live without”. But, as Miranda Green explains, making people dependent on you can actually be a terrible trap.

Can 21st century capitalism bring about the changes needed to prevent further environmental disasters as epic levels of flooding, heat and fire hit countries around the world? And do we really understand what is happening to the most vulnerable wildernesses on Earth? A new crop of environmental books addresses these two questions, which are now among the most pressing of our time, writes Pilita Clark.