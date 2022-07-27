FirstFT: Biden and Xi to hold call

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

According to a US official, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will telephone today as tensions escalate over the planned visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The scheduled meeting would be only the fifth meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office 18 months ago. Biden and the Chinese president were expected to discuss many controversial issues, from military challenges to technology competition. But those plans were complicated by Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan in August.

The Financial Times reported last week that the 82-year-old Democrat plans to travel to Taiwan as a show of support as it comes under increasing pressure from China, which claims sovereignty over the island. Beijing has personally issued harsh warnings suggesting a possible military response if Pelosi continues with the trip.

The White House is deeply concerned that her visit could lead to a crisis in the Taiwan Strait. Biden has sent top officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, to explain the risks. But that is complicated by the fact that Congress is independent and he has no formal authority to block her visit.

Opinion: The US and China are running their own trap. The cost of miscalculation by either side would be deadly, and the risks are only increasing, Edward Luce writes.

Five more stories in the news

1. Fed raises interest rates by 0.75 points for second month in a row At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee increased the target range of the federal funds rate from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent. The decision, which received unanimous support, expanded a series of rate hikes that began in March and have grown in size as the Federal Reserve’s battle to fight inflation intensifies.

2. South Korea is investigating crypto-linked forex trades Regulators are investigating $3.1 billion in “abnormal” currency transactions at two of the country’s largest commercial banks for possible money laundering related to crypto investments.

3. European gas price increase is accelerating European gas prices have risen after Russia followed through on its threat to further cut gas supplies to the region. Prices rose as much as 13 percent as flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were reduced to just one-fifth of normal capacity.

4. Facebook parent Meta reports first drop in revenue Meta reported its first revenue decline in the second quarter, blaming macroeconomic pressures and offering investors bleak prospects for the coming months. Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is the latest major online ad player to wither as advertisers cut back on their spend.

5. Singapore’s GIC warns of a difficult year ahead Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is sending money to real estate and other inflation-protective assets as it prepares for years of disruption from rising prices. In an interview with the Financial Times, GIC management said soaring inflation could reverse the gains of recent years.

the next day

French President Meets Saudi Crown Prince Emmanuel Macron meets Mohammed bin Salman in Paris Today amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. The trip is part of the Crown Prize’s first trip to Europe since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. (Politico EU)

Income The corporate profit marathon continues. We’ll be watching Amazon, Apple, Barclays, Nissan Motor, Panasonic, Pfizer and more. In particular, European supermajors – BP, Shell and TotalEnergies – are expected to report bumper gains in the coming week.

What else do we read and listen to?

The white elephants stirring anger over Sri Lanka’s debt crisis The Rajapaksas spent a lot of money on vanity projects that rot in the heat. Today, unpaid debts and rising maintenance costs reflect the problems Ranil Wickremesinghe faces as the incoming president prepares to implement painful reforms.

Listen: On this week’s episode of Behind the Money, FT’s Antoni Slodkowski shares what he saw after a week of reporting in Sri Lanka.

How bad will the global food crisis get? Food commodity prices are falling, but experts say global production and hunger numbers may be even worse in 2023. The war in Ukraine is just one of many problems that could fuel even more hunger in the coming years.

Shrimsley: Truss is the right choice for this conservative party Today’s conservative party does not like difficult choices. And this is a problem for Rishi Sunak as the former chancellor has decided to make his main pitch to them to succeed Johnson. The cakeist candidate is Liz Truss and she’s willing to go all out if it takes her to the top.

To fight disease, look beyond the Kardashian of protein If there were a celebrity hierarchy of proteins, P53 would be Kim Kardashian. The protein inhibits tumor growth: a lack of P53 – for example – predisposes a person to cancer. Although P53 is undeniably important for health, it also benefits from the “street light effect”, where a phenomenon that is already illuminated attracts more attention.

India’s roaring post-pandemic recovery is threatened by inflation In a country traditionally close to Moscow, Narendra Modi’s government has been buying Russian oil at a discount despite US and European sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, this was not enough to absorb the energy shock.

Books

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and historian Edward Chancellor offer conflicting perspectives on the central banking crisis in two new books reviewed by Martin Wolf. “Chancellor has written an overheated and unbalanced polemic,” writes Martin. “Yet this doesn’t quite justify Bernanke’s managerialist perspective.”

Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning.