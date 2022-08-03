FirstFT: Bain penalised over ‘grave misconduct’ in South Africa

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. Bain & Co, the Boston-based global management consultant, was hit yesterday by a three-year ban on tendering for UK government contracts over its “serious professional misconduct” in a corruption scandal in South Africa.

Cabinet secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told Bain that the affair had left the company’s integrity “questionable” and that he was not convinced it had taken its role in the scandal “sufficiently seriously.”

In a letter seen by the Financial Times, Rees-Mogg told James Hadley, Bain’s UK managing partner, that the ban would apply retroactively from January 4, 2022. will have his reputation restored,” he wrote.

Initially, Cabinet Office officials advised that no action was needed against the company, but Rees-Mogg sought further advice, including from an outside QC.

Britain is the first Western country to impose such penalties on Bain for his role in South Africa’s state capture scandal. There is pressure on the US to follow suit.

Do you support Rees-Mogg's intervention? Share your opinion on firstft@ft.com. Thanks for reading FirstFT Europe/Africa — Jennifer

1. Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan The Speaker of the US House of Representatives landed in Taiwan yesterday, the highest visit by a US official in decades, when China announced live-fire military exercises.

Paces rise: Beijing has blocked input of hundreds of Taiwanese food producers in what appears to be an attempt to punish Taipei.

Go deeper: Tom Mitchell writes that President Xi Jinping’s response has made Pelosi’s journey more important than it deserves.

2. Lloyd’s Hunts for Billions in Fresh Capital Lloyd’s of London hopes a new investment structure agreed with UK financial regulators will attract billions of dollars in alternative capital and increase its competitiveness with hubs such as Bermuda in the growing insurance-linked securities market.

3. Liz Truss makes a U-turn in public sector wage cuts Britain’s Foreign Secretary’s bid for the Tory leadership suffered a setback yesterday when she was forced to back her plan to cut wages for public sector workers in poorer areas of Britain just 12 hours after it was announced. launched, in the face of fierce criticism. Who do you think will win the leadership race? Vote in our poll.

Go deeper: Truss’s policies struggled with a fundamental problem: you can’t cut salaries where you struggle to recruit, Stephen Bush writes in Inside Politics. Sign up here for his newsletter.

Opinion: Vows of tax cuts are a distraction from the UK’s wretched productivity, writes Diane Coyle, a professor of public policy at the University of Cambridge.

4. UK threatens to deepen recession The UK economy is slip into recessionwithout ceasing into a cost-of-living crisis that will deplete the savings of more than 5 million households by 2024, according to forecasts from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research that showed GDP would fall through the first quarter of 2023.

5. Robinhood lays off 23% of the workforce The struggling online brokerage will lay off nearly a quarter of its staff as it faces declines in retail zeal due to pandemic highs of the coronavirus. The cuts are part of a “wider reorganization,” it announced in a blog post yesterday.

opec+ meeting The group of oil producers is meeting today in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Riyadh and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s flight across Europe last week. Any move to increase production could put new downward pressure on the price of crude oil, which has risen around $100 a barrel.

Controls for grain shipments in Ukraine The Sierra Leonean-flagged freighter Razoni, which is carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn as part of a deal to alleviate rising food prices, is expected to be checked by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN at a joint control center in Lebanon.

Economic data S&P Global publishes purchasing managers indices for services for France, Germany, Italy, UK and US. Italy and the EU publish retail sales data for June and July respectively, while the US has monthly employment data.

Corporate Profits Axa, Bank of Ireland, Commerzbank, eBay, Hugo Boss, Infineon Technologies, Just Eat, Moderna, Taylor Wimpey, Telecom Italia and Veolia. Maersk releases full quarterly results after raising earnings estimates for the third time this year. Read more in our The Week Ahead newsletter — en Register here to receive it by email every Sunday.

The Tories’ deliberate blindness to climate is mind-boggling Both candidates for leadership of the British ruling party appear content to ignore environmental and geopolitical realities, Pilita Clark writes. If we are about to turn climate promises into concrete action, you wouldn’t know if you look at Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

China in the picture in the elections in Kenya The candidates campaigning to become Kenya’s next president are in agreement on one thing: China will be at the center of next week’s elections. While the vice president has threatened to deport Chinese citizens, many of whom struggle to earn a living, his veteran rival is stressing the need to renegotiate loans from Beijing.

How listening to uninterrupted sound helped millions focus Lofi Girl, a live stream of music, was broadcast continuously for 20,843 hours – over two years – until YouTube suddenly suspended it last month. These continuous streams are for people who are not looking for silence but for peace, writes Dave Lee.

Nike scores success with women’s football For the sportswear retailer, who outfitted the Lionesses as they scored their way to victory at the European Championships, an appearance in nearly every British newspaper was the culmination of nearly a decade of investment in English, and especially women’s football.

Time to invest in a sabbatical? The concept of taking extended periods off has long been common in academia, but as the war for talent rages on, it is increasingly being embraced in professional workplaces. More employers are willing to release staff, but there are important financial questions first, explains Claer Barrett.

The first renderings of the new Saudi city of Neom were released last week. It is intended to house 9 million inhabitants over a length of 170 km in a canal that runs through the Tabuk Desert. The similarities with a 1969 plan for a continuous city cutting through the Arizona desert are irresistible, writes architecture critic Edwin Heathcote.

Neom is a city defined as a wall, driven through an uninhabitable desert, hermetically sealed and dependent solely on technology to make it livable © EOM/AFP/Getty Images



Thanks for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification in the app every morning. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com.