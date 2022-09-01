FirstFT: Alibaba and Yum China first up for US regulators’ audit checks

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

US regulators will attempt to inspect Alibaba and Yum China’s Chinese audit files next month as part of a landmark agreement between Beijing and Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal, agreed on Friday, will allow the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to examine for the first time the work of accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The agreement has laid the groundwork for resolving a long-dormant dispute between the two superpowers that could lead to the US banning the trading of about 200 Chinese companies on its exchanges by 2024, raising the value of about $1.4 trillion. in the shares of the companies is threatened.

Jack Ma’s e-commerce group, Alibaba, is China’s most valuable foreign-listed company, with a market capitalization of $249 billion on the New York Stock Exchange. Yum China, which owns the KFC and Pizza Hut brands in China, is worth $21 billion in US markets.

Alibaba is controlled by PwC in Hong Kong and Yum China is controlled by KPMG Huazhen in mainland China. The Big Four accounting firms, which also include Deloitte and EY, have built large operations in China for three decades. Together, they control some 130 Chinese companies listed in the US, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Five more stories in the news

1. Russia closes Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe Russia has halted gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe for three days, the latest disruption to an energy link that has been central to Moscow’s efforts to squeeze out the supplies. The shutdown, which Russia says is necessary for essential maintenance, will raise concerns in European countries as they seek to secure essential supplies for the winter months.

Related reading: German manufacturers are halting production in response to the surge in energy prices due to pressure on Russia’s gas supply, a trend the government has described as “alarming”.

2. Japan plans sharp increase in defense spending Japan will upgrade its cruise missiles and research hypersonic weapons as it wants to significantly increase military spending to counter the rising threat from China. The Department of Defense has today filed for a record ¥5.6 trillion ($40 billion) for the year to March 2024, compared to ¥5.4 trillion in planned spending for the current fiscal year.

3. Trump accused of obstructing DoJ investigation The US Justice Department accused Donald Trump’s team of obstructing the investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents from his days in the White House, casting doubt on the former president’s claims that he had collaborated with federal investigators. drawn.

4. Toyota invests up to $5.3 billion in battery production The world’s largest automaker will spend up to ¥730 billion ($5.3 billion) in the US and Japan to accelerate battery production, the latest in a series of investments by Asian automakers in electric vehicles. The announcement came just two days after rival Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said they would spend $4.4 billion to build a battery factory in the US.

5. EU tears up Russia visa deal The EU has agreed to suspend a visa deal with Moscow and supported eastern member states’ demands to curb the number of Russians entering their country as it bows to pressure to punish travelers over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

the next day

Schools in Shanghai to reopen students will back to classrooms after months of Covid-19 closures. (Al-Jazeera)

The European Medicines Agency meeting The agency will review new vaccine boosters from Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer, which have been modified to address the Omicron variant. The US yesterday approved Omicron-specific vaccines.

European Premier League transfer window closes Chelsea have a net spend of more than £200 million on six confirmed signings, even before the transfer window officially closed today. Premium subscribers can click here to sign up for our Sports Scoreboard newsletter.

What else do we read

Singapore becomes a haven for Chinese elite In the Hollywood production crazy rich asians, Singapore was portrayed as a cocktail party that never ended and where luxury was always within reach. Now this already insanely wealthy city is getting a big new dose of cash – thanks to a new influx of tycoons from across the South China Sea.

Self-driving cars have nothing on Japanese self-driving ships Globally, the race to perfect fully autonomous operations for large commercial vessels is intense, and arguably of far greater practical importance than that for self-driving cars, writes Leo Lewis of the FT.

Drought in China highlights economic pain from global warming The heat wave in southwestern China, which caused temperatures in Chongqing to rise 7°C above average levels over the past decade, has been severe. Widespread power shortages in the Southwest crippled the industry in a crisis scientists said was likely caused by climate change.

Rishi Sunak warns of risk of markets losing confidence in UK economy Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak warned in an interview with the Financial Times that it would be “complacent and irresponsible” to ignore the risk of markets losing confidence in the UK economy. The former chancellor said he had “difficulty watching” his opponent Liz Truss’ promises “add up”.

Don’t ban private jets – make it a green testing ground Public anger is growing against the carbon farming elite, with increasing calls to ban private jets. Should regulators instead turn such wasteful resources of getting from A to B into a testing ground for new technologies and fuels, asks Pilita Clark.

Obituary

World leaders paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev after the former Soviet leader died at the age of 91. But the reaction in Russia was more moderate. Although he ruled Moscow for less than seven years, the consequences of Gorbachev’s tenure rewritten the world order in the late 20th century.

Mikhail Gorbachev was hailed as a hero in the west, but condemned by many in Russia for destroying his economy © Boris Yurchenko/AP

