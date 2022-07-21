First US polio case since 2013 detected in upstate New York resident

The first case of polio in America in nearly a decade has been discovered in Upstate New York, health chiefs announced Thursday.

The patient – who has not been named – was diagnosed in Rockland County after visiting medics when they became unwell.

Health officials said the individual is believed to have been infected outside the United States, but said no where.

They did not disclose their age, gender, travel history, vaccination status or what symptoms they suffered.

It is the first case of polio reported in the United States since 2013.

Children in the US are routinely offered the polio vaccine as protection against the debilitating disease that kills up to 15 percent of people it infects.

But in recent years, the population’s immunity level has fallen below the threshold necessary to prevent an outbreak in the country.

A case of polio was discovered last month in the UK, prompting many to know that the US vaccination rate of 93 percent was not high enough to deal with a possible outbreak of the virus.

The virus has been nearly eradicated from much of the world after a strong vaccination campaign that began in the 1950s. However, it remains endemic to Pakistan and Afghanistan.