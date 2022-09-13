First U.S. death from monkeypox confirmed in Los Angeles County

While deaths are not common in non-endemic countries, doctors have emphasized how painful the disease can be and are pushing for continued action to quickly contain the virus and prevent it from spreading through the population indefinitely.

Deaths are more common in some African countries where the virus has been endemic for decades, but they are usually caused by a variant that is not circulating worldwide. Access to therapies and health care likely affects death rates, health experts say.

Another person with monkey pox died in Texas last month, although it’s not known how much the disease contributed to the death — if it did at all.

Officials in Harris County, Texas — where the earlier death occurred — first reported it on Aug. 29. The person who died was “severely immunocompromised,” according to health officials, and the role of the suspected monkeypox infection was unclear.

“We are sharing this information to avoid transparency and to prevent potential misinformation about this case,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement announcing the death.

Autopsy results for the death in Texas are expected to be available a few weeks after the announcement, officials said.

So far, the US has reported nearly 22,000 cases in all 50 states as federal, state and local governments work to vaccinate and treat those infected or at high risk.

Countries around the world have experienced similar outbreaks, with nearly 58,000 cases reported worldwide. Researchers are trying to understand why the infections are widespread outside countries where the virus is endemic.

In August, the Biden administration declared the outbreak in the US a public health emergency in an effort to increase vaccine stocks across the country.

Shots were scarce during the early months of the outbreak, forcing health officials to administer doses one-fifth the normal size. The government also partnered with the maker, Bavarian Nordic, to accelerate deliveries and open U.S. production lines for bottle dosing.

Officials ordered millions of doses from the company to be delivered by early 2023. Still, before the new shipments, the supply wasn’t large enough to meet demand.

The Strategic National Stockpile stocks an older vaccine, ACAM2000, in large stocks, although it is not widely used due to a higher risk of side effects than the Bavarian Nordic.