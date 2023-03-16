News

First Toblerone bars go on sale without iconic Matterhorn image to comply with Swiss law

Jacky
First Toblerone bars go on sale without iconic Matterhorn image to comply with Swiss law

Contents
It’s Tobler-GONE: First Toblerone bars go on sale without iconic Matterhorn image to comply with Swiss lawShare or comment on this article:

It’s Tobler-GONE: First Toblerone bars go on sale without iconic Matterhorn image to comply with Swiss law

By Georgina Jedikovska and James Reynolds

Published: | Updated:

Iconic chocolate brand Toblerone is facing fury after new packages stripped of the candy’s Matterhorn mountain peak image went on sale.

Pastry chefs Modelez International say they have had to change the design to avoid breaking new Swiss laws restricting the use of images evoking the likeness of the country.

The company will be limited in the symbolism it can use, as it will move some of its production from Switzerland to Slovakia by the end of the year.

To comply with Swiss laws, the distinctive Matterhorn peak was removed from the package and replaced with a generic mountain top.

The new box displays a modernized logo with a generic mountain and “established in Switzerland” instead of “Swiss milk chocolate” and “from Switzerland.”

The old Toblerone logo with the iconic Matterhorn mountain, located in the Swiss Alps

Images reviewed by customers online showed that the brand made other significant changes as well.

In addition to the blatant omission of the 14,692-foot (4,478-m) Swiss Alps mountain Matterhorn, the packaging now says “established in Switzerland,” instead of “of Switzerland.”

The “Law of Switzerland”, introduced in 2017, strictly controls the use of Swiss flags, insignia, names and images.

Food can only be marketed as ‘Swiss-made’, if 80 percent of the raw ingredients are homegrown and most of it is made in the country.

A spokesperson for US candy giants Mondelez said: “The packaging redesign features a streamlined, modernized mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic.”

Company officials added that they do not believe the design change will affect sales.

However, the rebranding triggered users on social media after images of the new logo, which recently appeared on supermarkets in Switzerland, were shared online.

Facebook user Yantar D’yavol said: “It’s not just about the mountain, if you look closely you’ll notice the bear is gone, a small detail that is easily overlooked.”

Another user named Susanne Albrecht said: ‘That’s right! Where Switzerland appears, the content must also be from Switzerland.

‘I won’t have to buy any more in the future!’

Then user Michael Skorjanc commented: “This is really an extreme concern!!”

The Toblerone chocolate bar was invented in 1908 by chocolatiers Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann.

Its characteristic triangular shape has been legally protected since 1909.

The silhouette of the Matterhorn was added much later, in 1970.

The firm's logo featured the Matterhorn of Switzerland.

The Matterhorn, a mountain that separates Switzerland and Italy

The signature logo (L) was inspired by the Matterhorn mountain between Italy and Switzerland (R)

The new brand shows a modern and reduced case without the traditional Swiss symbolism

The new brand shows a modern and reduced case without the traditional Swiss symbolism

The new branding shows the Toblerone bars without the iconic Swiss logo due to trademark restrictions imposed by the 'Swissness Act'

The new branding shows the Toblerone bars without the iconic Swiss logo due to trademark restrictions imposed by the ‘Swissness Act’

The aim of the revised “Swissness” law was “to prevent the dilution of the country’s reputation for high-quality products.”

It was initially supported by Swiss farms and watchmakers who were facing competition from low-cost manufacturers.

In 2016, the Swiss expert on economic policy, Isabelle Schluep, warned that the 2017 Law could put companies at a disadvantage, increasing costs and red tape and eliminating jobs.

Nestlé was forced to put Swiss labels on some of its food products.

According to the rule, at least 80% of the raw materials used in food products must be produced in Switzerland.

For industrial products, 60% of manufacturing costs must occur in the country.

Source link

You Might Also Like

Motorcyclist goes airborne at Mount Waverley Melbourne after crushing ute

Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence to say murdered wife was ‘dedicated’ to murderous husband Alex

Ayesha Curry shows off a slender figure in new Instagram snaps, sparking speculation about weight-loss drugs

Truck driver found dead in cold storage at Shepparton warehouse after vehicle found running

Dr. Rachel Levine says gender-affirming care for minors has ‘most support’ of Biden administration

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Retired celebrity hairstylist Law Roach isn't 'breaking up' with Zendaya: 'we are forever!' Retired celebrity hairstylist Law Roach isn’t ‘breaking up’ with Zendaya: ‘we are forever!’
Next Article Who could it be? Gwyneth Paltrow revealed who's on the front of her cell phone when she shared with GOOP fans what's inside her bag on Wednesday. Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, reveals who is on the front of her cell phone

Latest

Social media commenters were horrified by the ute driver (pictured right), but some called out the motorcyclist for the crash.
Motorcyclist goes airborne at Mount Waverley Melbourne after crushing ute
News
Maggie Murdaugh is seen with her husband Alex and their sons Buster (right) and Paul (left). Paul was shot dead alongside her in June 2021
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence to say murdered wife was ‘dedicated’ to murderous husband Alex
US
Trimmer than ever: Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her trim figure in two stylish snaps
Ayesha Curry shows off a slender figure in new Instagram snaps, sparking speculation about weight-loss drugs
Entertainment
Shocked workers found the grim discovery inside a warehouse cold room (file image)
Truck driver found dead in cold storage at Shepparton warehouse after vehicle found running
News
Transgender assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine says gender-affirming care for minors has the
Dr. Rachel Levine says gender-affirming care for minors has ‘most support’ of Biden administration
US
Amity was rushed to the hospital after she became seriously ill on Monday. She had swallowed a button cell battery that caused an 8 cm burn to her esophagus.
Amity Buchanan wakes from a coma after swallowing a button battery in Queensland
Australia
Lost your password?