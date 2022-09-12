First-time fathers experience brain SHRINKAGE after the birth of their child, study finds 

<!–

Many women experience cognitive problems during pregnancy and after birth, in what is often referred to as “baby brain.”

Now, a new study suggests that men may also experience brain changes after the birth of their first child.

Researchers at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid found that fathers who first lose one or two percent of cortical volume after their child is born.

While the reason for this remains unclear, the researchers suggest the change could make it easier for fathers to connect with their child.

‘Baby brain’ is REAL Pregnant women are more likely to get lost driving due to ‘baby brain’, research in 2016 suggested. Key areas of the brain involved in helping people find their way around were smaller during the last month of pregnancy, a study found. This affects their ability to navigate and means they’re more likely to get confused while traveling, German scientists claimed. Experts say that changes in the levels of the hormone estrogen during pregnancy seem to alter the structure of parts of the brain, making expectant women think.

Previous studies have shown that motherhood can change the structure of women’s brains.

Women, in particular, may experience changes in their limbic subcortical networks — the part of the brain associated with pregnancy hormones.

However, researchers have not been able to reach a consensus on whether parenting also affects fathers’ brains.

“Studying fathers offers a unique opportunity to explore how parenting experience can shape the human brain when pregnancy is not directly experienced,” the researchers, led by Magdalena Martinez-Garcia, wrote in their study, published in cerebral cortex.

In the study, the researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assess the brains of 40 heterosexual first-time fathers.

Half of the fathers were based in Spain and participated in brain scans before their partner’s pregnancy and then again a few months after the birth.

The other half were based in the US and participated in brain scans during the mid to late stages of their partner’s pregnancy, and then again seven to eight months after birth.

Meanwhile, 17 men without children in Spain also had their brains scanned as a control group.

Using the scans, the researchers measured the volume, thickness and structural features of the men’s brains.

The results showed that the men did not experience changes in their limbic subcortical networks, as did women.

However, they showed signs of brain changes in their cortical gray matter — the area of ​​the brain involved in social understanding.

They also showed reductions in the volume of their visual system.

“These findings may suggest a unique role of the visual system in helping fathers recognize their babies and respond accordingly, a hypothesis that will be confirmed by future studies,” the researchers said.

“Understanding how the structural changes associated with fatherhood translate into parenting and child outcomes is a largely unexplored topic, offering exciting possibilities for future research.”