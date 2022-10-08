First ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals New Allies, Enemies and a Treasure Hunt

“Let’s Fly,” says Captain Michael Burnham in the new teaser trailer for Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, and boy does this first look make us soar. Released today on the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the first images of DiscoverySeason 5 promises to be the wildest ride yet for Michael and her crew. Since Season 5 is currently being shot in Toronto, Sonequa Martin-Green virtually joined today’s panel to present the new teaser from her captain’s seat, attending the event were stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradisealong with executive producer Rod Roddenberry.





David CronenbergWise Doctor Kovich asks Michael a question at the beginning of the new footage: “The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is beyond, what are you waiting for?” What follows is a thrilling one-minute ride as the Discovery crew continues to explore the wild and often dangerous future in which they find themselves. share explosions and intimate moments, from the ongoing romance between Saru and T’Rina to Michael hurtling through a desert planet on a real space motorcycle.

The new trailer also introduces us to a few new protagonists in the upcoming season. Eagle-eyed sci-fi fans may have clocked in Battlestar Galactica‘s Callum Keith Rennie decked out in a Starfleet uniform in the new footage. Rennie joins the cast as a regular in the role of Captain Rayner. He is described as being more at ease in the midst of war and combat than in times of peace, “he doesn’t do niceties” and “cooperation is not his forte.” Despite his rough demeanor, he seems to have a genuine moral compass and the ability to learn in the name of the greater good, “but it won’t be easy.”

Image via Paramount

Also revealed in the trailer are Moll and L’ak played by the 100‘s Eve Harlow and Shadowhunters alum Elias Toufexis, respectively. The pair are both former couriers (as Book once was) who have become outlaws. Moll is described as “highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit.” While L’ak is described as almost completely devoted to her, any threat against Moll makes him incredibly dangerous. The pair will face off against Michael and her crew if they come into conflict, presumably over the galaxy’s proposed greatest treasure.

Overall, the new teaser seems to offer the best season of Discovery since the introduction of Captain Pike in season 2. All the trademark fast-paced action is still there, but there’s a strong undercurrent of pleasure that seemed to slumber for a while, as season 4 centered around the intensity of sadness and our deep need for empathy in times of such sorrow. Season 5 with Martin-Green, Rapp, Cruz, Rennie, Harlow, Toufexis and returning cast members Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, David Ajalaand Blu del Barrio.

Season 5 of Discovery doesn’t have a release date yet, but we can expect it to arrive sometime after Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which premieres on February 16, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the first images of these new characters and check out the new teaser trailer below.

Image via Paramount

Image via Paramount

