First sighting of venomous mud adder in South Australia

A venomous snake normally found only in the eastern states was first discovered in South Australia, near the borders of NSW and Victoria.

The De Vis striped snake, also known as the mud viper (Denisonia devisi), is critically endangered in Victoria, but a University of South Australia (UniSA) Ph.D. student and local herpetologists recently recorded several nighttime sightings in the Chowilla Game Reserve near Renmark.

The discovery was published in the latest issue of Herpetological Conservation and Biology.

UniSA Ph.D. student Shawn Scott says the discovery of four adult mud vipers near an isolated pool brings the total number of venomous snake species in South Australia to 37.

“We found a De Vis striped snake with its head exposed and its body and tail hidden in a bottom crack while biting the left hind leg and thigh of a large adult southern bell frog,” Scott said.

The three other snakes were all found in the same area, one at the foot of a large Red Gum River and the other in cracks in the ground.

The discovery underscores the need for greater efforts to conserve Australia’s river systems, particularly for reptiles, as many snake species are small and live in isolated or specialized ecosystems, the authors say.

The De Vis striped snake is widespread in central and southern Queensland and northern NSW, but is critically endangered in Victoria, hence the importance of the find.

It is a medium-sized snake with front teeth, up to 60 centimeters long, yellow to orange-brown or olive basal in color, and often confused with a death adder.

The snake’s scientific and common names refer to Charles Walter de Vis (1829-1915), the first director of the Queensland Museum and renowned herpetologist.

Frogs are their main diet, as recorded by Scott and his team, with the predator-prey sighting being the first visual record of Denisonia devisi consuming a southern bell frog, which is also endangered.

“We have also observed that De Vis’s striped snake repeatedly strengthened its bite on the frog’s thigh, probably to prevent it from escaping and then injecting its venom. Because these snakes are ambush predators, we think it may have been foraging.” was on the surface and through chemoreception (using its tongue to detect odor particles), located and hit the frog.”

The Elapid family (venomous snakes with front teeth) includes 109 Australian species, as well as cobras found abroad. There are also many small species with weak venom, which are not considered dangerous to humans.

“If we want to limit the loss of biodiversity among our reptiles, we need to monitor not only remote or poorly understood ecosystems, but also areas with an extensive research history, which could lead to the discovery of species that may not have been known in the past. have been discovered,” says Schot.

Shawn Scott et al, The Vis’ Banded Snake, Denisonia devisi (Squamata: Elapidae): An Addition to the Elapid Fauna of South Australia with Notes on its Ecology and Conservation, Herpetological Conservation and Biology (2022). Shawn Scott et al, The Vis’ Banded Snake, Denisonia devisi (Squamata: Elapidae): An Addition to the Elapid Fauna of South Australia with Notes on its Ecology and Conservation,(2022). www.herpconbio.org/Volume_17/I … /Scott_etal_2022.pdf

