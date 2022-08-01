First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa: First step toward ending food crisis

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain has left the port city of Odessa in the wake of the deal signed by Kiev and Russia to alleviate the global food crisis.

The Sierra Leonean-flagged cargo ship Razoni left the Black Sea port for Lebanon, the Turkish defense ministry said. A United Nations statement said the Razoni is carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn.

It is hoped that the shipment will be the first of many to deliver much-needed grains to countries primarily in Africa and the Middle East that are struggling with food shortages and rising prices.

Data from Razoni’s Automatic Identification System, a safety tracker for ships at sea, showed the ship was slowly coming out of its berth in the port of Odessa Monday morning next to a tugboat.

The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected before being allowed to continue sailing, the ministry said.

“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step in preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister.

A Ukrainian farmer works in a warehouse in Odessa as the first ship leaves port with 26,000 tons of Ukrainian grain

The Razoni is expected to deliver the first shipment of grain to Tripoli in Beirut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the port of Odessa in Ukraine on July 29

“Opening up ports will bring the economy at least a billion dollars (£0.8 billion) in foreign exchange revenues and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” Kubrakov said.

Other convoys would follow, with 16 other ships waiting to depart, subject to the maritime corridor and formalities agreed in accordance with the agreement reached with Russia on July 22, Turkey said.

That landmark agreement, which Ukraine and Russia each signed separately with Turkey and the United Nations, was intended to ease Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.

It aims to free 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods stuck in Black Sea ports for departure to countries in Africa and the Middle East that desperately need them.

However, the day after the deal was signed, Russia launched cruise missiles at the port of Odessa that hit storage facilities there, calling into question Putin’s good faith in the deal.

The corn goes to Tripoli in Lebanon. An explosion at the main port in Beirut in 2020 devastated the capital, destroying grain silos there, some of which collapsed on Sunday after a weeks-long fire.

Ukrainian firefighters fight a blaze on a burning boat in Odessa harbor after rockets hit the harbor on July 23

The strike came a day after Kiev and Moscow signed a landmark agreement that came after months of negotiations to alleviate a global food crisis.

The statement from the Turkish ministry said other ships would also leave Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in accordance with the agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Turkey formally opened a special joint coordination center in Istanbul on Wednesday to oversee exports. The center is staffed by civilian and military officials from the two warring factions and delegates from Turkey and the UN.

Their primary duties include monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for prohibited weapons en route to and from the Black Sea.

The blocking of supplies from two of the world’s largest grain exporters has contributed to a price hike that has made food imports unaffordable for some of the world’s poorest countries.

According to UN estimates, nearly 50 million people around the world experienced “acute hunger” as a direct result of the war.

Wheat prices fell hours after the grain deal was signed. The deals also allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers.