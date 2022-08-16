First ship with food aid bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port

The bulk carrier vessel Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first shipment of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since the Russian invasion, maritime tracking data showed on Tuesday. Four other ships also left Ukrainian ports under a UN brokered deal, Turkey said. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the crisis in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:03 a.m.: Russian Black Sea fleet ‘struggles to’ exercise sea control, says VK

Russia’s Black Sea fleet is “struggling to exercise effective sea control” with surface ships still locked in an extremely defensive posture, according to British military intelligence’s daily briefing on Twitter.

Russian patrols are generally limited to waters within sight of the Crimean coast, with the Black Sea fleet primarily using long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives, the statement said.

Turkey says five more grain ships are leaving Ukrainian ports

Five other ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying grain and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a UN-brokered grain export agreement, the Turkish defense ministry said.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine would be inspected on Tuesday by the Joint Coordination Center established by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.

Among the ships departing Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first shipment of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since the Russian invasion, data from Refinitiv Eikon shows.

The vessel Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi carrying the first shipment of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since the Russian invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

The bulk carrier, carrying 23,000 tons of wheat, departed for the African port of Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said.

“The ministry and the United Nations are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable segments of the African population,” the statement said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)