First results of the paleomagnetic study of Cumbre Vieja

Josep Parés at work in Cumbres Viejas. Credit: CENIEH



Josep M. Parés, coordinator of the Geochronology and Geology program at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has led the first study of the magnetic properties of the lava and ash generated during the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. produced in 2021 (island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain), which is published in the magazine Geosciences.

Leaving aside the tragedy and socio-economic consequences of this natural eruptive phenomenon intended for the island of La Palma, volcanoes are generators of crustal material that open a window to the Earth’s interior. Given the results of this preliminary study, carried out in collaboration with the Universidad de Burgos (UBU) and the Instituto de Productos Naturales y Agrobiología (CSIC, La Laguna), a field campaign is planned to take samples at selected points on Cumbre Vieja, which will truly natural laboratory for investigating the unique properties of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Aside from increasing our understanding of volcanism per se, the eruption provides a one-time opportunity to understand which of the Earth’s properties, such as the magnetic field, are captured at the time of their formation by the materials such as generated lava, and how this takes place.

“One of the foundations and assumptions of paleomagnetism is precisely that rocky materials acquire and maintain the surrounding Earth’s magnetism at the time of their formation. However, we also know that that record, or paleomagnetic signal, can often be imperfect,” said Parés, who paleomagnetism specialist.

To determine the reliability of paleomagnetic measurements, it is crucial to characterize that signal in materials formed under known conditions, in terms of time, direction and magnitude of the Earth’s magnetic field. These conditions are exceptionally met for the volcanic materials emitted from Cumbre Vieja. “We have here the generation of new rocks, where on the one hand the conditions of the site are known and on the other hand we can measure the magnitude and direction of the Earth’s magnetic field, and also in real time,” adds Parés.

The CENIEH and UBU have worked closely together to obtain the magnetic composition of the lava and ash from Cumbre Vieja, which is an indispensable step in identifying which formations are suitable for deeper studies of the geomagnetic field record in lavas.

To do this, the two paleomagnetism labs at CENIEH and UBU conducted coercivity studies using a vibratory magnetometer, plotting curves of thermomagnetism and other properties that together reveal the characteristics of the titanomagnetites in those materials.

More information:

Josep M. Parés et al, Rock Magnetism of Lapilli and Lava Flows from Cumbre Vieja Volcano, 2021 Eruption (La Palma, Canary Islands): first reports, Geosciences (2022). Josep M. Parés et al, Rock Magnetism of Lapilli and Lava Flows from Cumbre Vieja Volcano, 2021 Eruption (La Palma, Canary Islands): first reports,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/geosciences12070271

Provided by CENIEH