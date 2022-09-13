First photo of man charged with stalking reality TV model Simone Holtznagel

A man accused of stalking international model and reality TV personality Simone Holtznagel for nearly four months in eastern Sydney has also had an AVO taken against him by another young woman.

Benjamin Reeves, 58, pleaded not guilty after being charged early this month with stalking the high-profile model with the intent of causing her fear of physical or mental harm.

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that Mr Reeves has issued a current arrest warrant against him on behalf of another woman.

Se got scared when Mr Reeves started showing up at her workplace in Sydney CBD in 2020 and police drafted an AVO on her behalf which is still in place.

The young woman, 20, whose family asked her to remain anonymous, was working in the fashion industry when the AVO was shut down against Mr Reeves.

According to police, in April this year, the man became obsessed with 29-year-old Holtznagel and repeatedly appeared uninvited at events she attended.

According to police, the Sydney North Shore resident stalked Ms Holtznagel for nearly four months until the end of July.

He allegedly followed her to multiple locations and intimidated her.

Police say most of the stalking took place around Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Agents of the Eastern Suburbs contingent arrested Reeves at his home in McMahons Point a month ago, from where he was taken to Chatswood Police Station and charged with stalking that afternoon.

According to the police, Ms. Holtznagel did not know her alleged stalker.

Reeves was exempted from appearing in Waverley Local Court, where his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf on Sept.

Magistrate Ross Hudson ordered brief evidence to be provided to the defense in preparation for a hearing, on a date yet to be determined when Mr. Reeves will fight the allegation.

Police have filed for an AVO to protect Ms. Holtznagel, who forbids Reeves from approaching, contacting or harming the model.

Ms. Holtznagel has become a household name in Australia since she was a finalist in Australia’s Next Top Model in 2011.

She appeared in campaigns for popular brands such as Guess Jeans, Bras N Things and Honey Birdette and was known as a model for Playboy in the United States.

The busty blonde has also graced Australian TV screens with a stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! and put in a grueling effort on SAS Australia.

Last month, Ms. Holtznagel confirmed that she had moved in with her well-known personal trainer boyfriend Jono Castano.

She wrote: ‘If you’ve never lived with a guy and now live with your fifaboyfriend@jonocastanoacero, referring to Jono playing FIFA football with a friend on the couch amid raucous laughter.

The couple had reportedly been dating since early 2022, but initially kept their romance a secret.

They went public in May when they kissed passionately at Mimi’s restaurant in Coogee.

The pair met several years ago when she was one of the trainer’s most prominent clients, although he was previously married to business partner Amy Castano.

The model’s sister, Madeline Holtznagel, is also a fixture on the Sydney scene.

She is in a relationship with billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes, 49, who reportedly owns the penthouse apartment in the Sydney beach suburb of Coogee, where she lives.

Madeline recently left for a break at his private resort on Haggerstone Island.