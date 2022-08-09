First of NASA’s SunRISE SmallSats Rolls Off the Production Line

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here in a cleanroom at the Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory under construction by engineers. Facing the camera is the sun-facing side of the SmallSat, including the fully deployed solar panels. Credit: SDL/Allison Bills



Six of NASA’s small SunRISE satellites will work together to create the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect and monitor dangerous explosive space weather events.

Building a 10 kilometer wide telescope in space may sound like science fiction. But through the combined power of six toaster-sized satellites, that’s what NASA’s SunRISE will be: a massive orbiting radio telescope that will help scientists deepen understanding of explosive space weather events. These phenomena generate particle radiation that can endanger astronauts and space technology, while also negatively impacting communications and power grids on Earth.

Ahead of the planned 2024 launch of SunRISE — short for Sun Radio Interferometer Space Experiment — the first of those small satellites has already been completed at the Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) in Logan, which has a contract to build, testing and commissioning all six satellites for NASA.

“It’s really exciting to see the spacecraft come together,” said Jim Lux, SunRISE project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “In a few years, these satellites will form a huge space telescope that will observe the sun in a way that is impossible from the Earth’s surface.”

Each small satellite, or SmallSat, will act as a single antenna to detect bursts of radio waves from the sun’s superheated atmosphere, known as the corona. Equipped with four telescopic antenna masts that extend about 2.5 meters to form an “X”, they will orbit about 36,000 kilometers away, swarming to track one virtual radio telescope.

This animation shows the six SunRISE SmallSats tracking a virtual space telescope as they detect a solar radio burst (shown as blue ripples) and then transmit their data (shown as green wavy lines) to the Deep Space Network on Earth. Credit: NASA

After NASA’s Deep Space Network receives the signals from all six SmallSats, scientists will use the technique of interferometry to create a large-aperture radio telescope as large as the distance between the SmallSats that are furthest apart — about 10 kilometers.

Ground-based radio telescopes, such as the iconic Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in New Mexico, often use interferometry to combine the sensing power of many individual antennas. But SunRISE will have a unique advantage over its ground-based cousins: It will be able to “see” the long radio wavelengths blocked by a portion of our planet’s upper atmosphere known as the ionosphere. This means SunRISE will locate where solar radio bursts, or sudden event-like emissions of radio waves, erupt higher in the sun’s corona. Then the SunRISE team can create detailed maps of their positions in 3D.

Dangerous space weather

The sun’s corona is a hotbed of activity, where powerful magnetic fields and superheated solar particles mix and erupt with solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Flares and CMEs, in turn, can accelerate solar-energy particles, which also originate in the corona, posing a threat to human activities throughout the solar system. Solar radio bursts have been associated with solar energetic particle events and are known to precede their arrival on Earth by tens of minutes.

By pinpointing the locations of solar radio bursts, SunRISE will illustrate how early warning of incoming solar energetic particle events can be helpful. And if scientists can pinpoint areas of particle acceleration by tracking solar radio bursts relative to where CMEs occur, they could investigate how CMEs lead to radio bursts. In addition to providing 3D images, SunRISE will map the pattern of the sun’s magnetic field lines reaching far into interplanetary space as the radio bursts are generated along them. The telescope will constantly look to the sun for radio bursts that jump randomly through the corona.

“The ultimate goal of the mission is to help scientists better understand the mechanisms driving these explosive space weather events,” said Justin Kasper, principal investigator of SunRISE at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. “These high-energy solar particles could endanger unprotected astronauts and technology. By monitoring the radio bursts associated with these events, we can be better prepared and informed.”

The mission’s observations will be used in conjunction with data from other space missions and ground observatories. For example, SunRISE can image solar radio bursts as NASA’s Parker Solar Probe zips through them, providing the opportunity to see how the solar energy particles are accelerated. And by combining SunRISE data with observations from the NASA-ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), scientists can determine how and where CMEs can cause different types of radio bursts as they come from the sun, and how much of the accelerated particles are coming from. near the earth.

