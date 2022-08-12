FIRST LOOK: Naomi Ackie Turns Into Whitney Houston As Seen On The Set Of Biopic

Naomie Ackie was first seen in her character when she transformed into Whitney Houston for the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The British beauty-born, 29, looked identical to Houston circa 1980-early 90s, which was around the time she released her first two studio albums which spawned seven number 1 hits.

Ackie was seen between shots, walking past a dock where a luxurious white boat was anchored.

First Look: Naomi Ackie, 29, first appeared on the set of the Whitney Houston biopic – I Wanna Dance With Somebody – in character on Thursday

The costume department had her dressed in a blue and pink ’80s-inspired one-piece swimsuit, along with a multicolored sarong wrap that covered much of her lower body.

In keeping with the beach vibe, she also wore a pair of white slides for the waterside scene.

And the actress was styled with Houston’s signature curly brunette bob that she wore during her meteoric rise to superstardom.

Spot-on: Looks like the costume department styled the British-born actress to resemble Houston from the late 1980s and early 1990s era

Nostalgic: The costume department had her dressed in a blue and pink 80s-inspired one-piece swimsuit, along with a multicolored sarong wrap that covered much of her lower body

As she walked through the set on Thursday, Ackie was surrounded by several members of the film’s production crew.

The British-born star is best known to most fans for playing Jannah in Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

After being cast as Whitney Houston last year, she assured fans that she was “doing the work” necessary to prepare for the role.

“I’m going to do my best because that woman — it gives me the shivers how much she means to me, the world, black women, African-American women. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure she’s well represented,” she said Entertainment tonight.

She added: “I just want to tell her story. And I think if I can simplify it to there, I can handle the pressure.’

The film, which chronicles her life and career, was written by Anthony McCarten, who previously wrote the screenplay for the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and directed by Kasi Lemmons, best known for Harriet (2019).

In addition to Ackie, the cast includes Ashton Sanders (Bobby Brown), Stanley Tucci (Clive Davis), Nafessa Williams (Robyn Crawford), Clarke Peters (John Houston, Whitney’s father), and Tamara Tunie (Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother), among others.

The Hollywood Reporter first announced the casting and the film is currently slated for a Thanksgiving 2022 release date.

Director Stella Meghie said, “We’ve spent most of the past year on an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.”

The screenwriter noted that she was “moved by” Ackie’s “ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity into her inner life.”

Named after Whitney’s huge hit from 1987, the project was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

McCarten has a knack for writing critically acclaimed biopics – he is the screenwriter responsible for Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Theory Of Everything.

All three of those films – depicting the lives of Winston Churchill, Freddie Mercury and Stephen Hawking respectively – led to major Oscar wins in the acting category for Gary Oldman, Rami Malek and Eddie Redmayne.

A four-time Academy Award nominee, McCarten reportedly self-funded a life rights option to tell Whitney’s story, and wrote the script to spec while also arranging the rights to record Houston’s unforgettable music.

Legendary record producer Clive Davis, who was one of Whitney’s mentors during her lifetime, and Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law, have been signed on as producers on the film, the latter acting on behalf of the songbird’s How Will I Know estate.

“From all of my personal and professional experiences with Whitney, from her late teens to her tragic, untimely death, I know the full story of Whitney Houston has not yet been told,” Davis, 88, said of the upcoming film.

“I’m so glad Anthony McCarten has committed to a musically rich screenplay with no limitations that finally reveals the entire Whitney whose vocal genius deeply influenced the world as she bravely fought the demons that would be her downfall.”

The Everything, Everything director is on board to direct the film and refers to Whitney in a previous statement to Deadline as “peerless.”

“Her voice continues to give me courage,” she continued. ‘Thank you to’ [executives] Tom [Rothman]Joshua [Greenstein] and Nicole [Brown] at Sony and TriStar Pictures as they join our team to lovingly lift Whitney around the world.”

Considered the most awarded singer in history, Whitney died tragically of a drug overdose and drowned at the age of 48 in 2012.

The fact that her family and estate are on board and a part of I Wanna Dance With Somebody is huge, as that was historically the biggest hurdle for many a biopic to take before going into production.

Coming soon: After a bidding war between studios and streaming platforms, Sony’s TriStar Pictures won the rights to the biopic – Naomi in 2019, (left), Whitney in 2008, (right)

Empowering: Naomi said playing Jannah, one of the first prominent black female characters in Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker, had a positive impact (film still)

Last February marked the tenth anniversary of Houston’s tragic death at the age of 48.

The Where Do Broken Hearts Go star was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hilton hotel room on February 11, 2012.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed her cause of death was due to accidental drowning, and drugs were found in her body at the time.

In another tragic twist, Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who she shared with ex-husband Bobby Brown, was found unconscious and face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home in January 2015. She was placed in an artificial coma, but ultimately she never regained consciousness and died in July, less than six months later.

With sales of more than 200 million records worldwide, Houston is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

And among her many accolades, she is the only artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including: Saving All My Love for You, How Will I Know, Greatest Love Of All, I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go,

I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases exclusively in theaters on December 21.