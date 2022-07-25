First look inside Lady Kitty Spencer’s romantic Rome wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer has offered an intimate glimpse into her lavish wedding to retail entrepreneur Michael Lewis as the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Princess Diana’s niece, 31, married the South African-born multi-millionaire, 63, on July 24, 2021, at Frascati’s Villa Aldobrandini, a beautiful mansion overlooking Rome.

Photos gave glimpses of the big day, including the bride’s wardrobe of custom Dolce & Gabbana dresses, but now Lady Kitty has shared a romantic video that gives the clearest picture of how the day unfolded.

There is love in the air! Lady Kitty Spencer, 31, married South African-born millionaire Michael Lewis, 63, on July 24, 2021, at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, a beautiful mansion overlooking Rome. She shared a video (photo) on the occasion of the anniversary

Breathtaking: The one-minute clip, shared on Lady Kitty’s Instagram account, shows the ceremony taking place outdoors under floral arches in a beautiful courtyard, pictured, followed by an elegant dinner in the garden.

Mother-of-the-Bride: The video shows Lady Kitty’s mother Victoria Aitken, pictured, Earl Spencer’s first wife, waiting for her daughter to emerge from the Italian mansion

Spectacular: The final shot of the video shows Michael watching the fireworks with one arm around his bride as she leans her head on his shoulder

It features photos of the bride’s mother, Victoria Aitken, Charles’s first wife, Earl Spencer, her brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, and sweet moments between the publicity-shy couple.

The video is set to words from one of the wedding speeches, although the speaker is not identified.

He says, “I’ve watched their love grow and consolidate with all the happiness, excitement and the occasional struggle that comes with it.

‘I have seen the tenderness and determination in both and for the caring bystander that I was, it filled me with joy to see the friend who already held such an important place in my heart, and the one who so easily conquered one, make each other happier people.

Blushing Bride: The footage shows Lady Kitty looking stunning in one of her five D&G dresses before the ceremony. The Victorian-inspired high-neck lace dress featured on-trend puff sleeves and a fitted waist

Elegant: Princess Diana’s niece wore five D&G dresses to the weekend parties, including this gorgeous lace creation for the ceremony itself

Stepping into the future: The beautiful images show Lady Kitty Spencer before the ceremony. It’s the most intimate look yet at how the day unfolded

“Not only to witness this union, feel it with something stronger than the laws of God, stronger than the laws of man.”

The footage shows Lady Kitty looking stunning in one of her five D&G dresses before the ceremony. The Victorian-inspired high-neck lace dress featured on-trend puff sleeves and a fitted waist.

Lady Kitty was escorted out of the villa by her brothers Louis, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, but walked down the aisle alone. Her father, Earl Spencer, was not present.

Quiet moment: The new husband and wife found time for a moment away from their loved ones. Lady Kitty looks like the delighted bride every inch as she watches her husband

Partying all night long: guests sat at round tables decorated with beautiful candelabra hung with soft and white flowers and squiggly green foliage

The Eternal City: The video shows footage of the wedding interspersed with stunning drone shots of Rome, including the one above

After exchanging their vows, the radiant newlyweds walked back down the aisle hand in hand. Guests threw pastel confetti as a singer and pianist performed.

As the sun set, friends and family gathered at round tables with gold crockery and cutlery, ‘K&M’ napkins and personalized menus.

Beautiful candlesticks with soft and white flowers and winding green leaves gave the room a romantic touch.

The party continued with dancing and a live band and the evening ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

The final shot of the video shows Michael watching the fireworks with one arm around his bride as she leans her head lovingly on his shoulder.

Happily ever after: Princess Diana’s niece married fashion magnate Michael, pictured – who is five years older than her father Charles Spencer – in a 17th-century castle on July 24, 2021

Fit for a princess! The night before the wedding, Kitty wore a baby blue tulle dress and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers, also made for her by Dolce & Gabbana

Lady Kitty and Michael Lewis announced their relationship while walking through New York City in May 2019.

Mr Lewis, who is five years older than Lady Kitty’s father, proposed the cohabitation model shortly before Christmas 2019.

Lady Kitty, the global ambassador for D&G, was supported by her sisters Eliza and Amelia, 30, two brothers and her mother in the lavish wedding, which took place over a long weekend and was followed by a month-long honeymoon.

Also in attendance were Mr. Lewis’s three adult children from a previous marriage. Lady Kitty is understood to have formed strong relationships with her husband’s children.

Guests included the Marquess and Marquise of Bath; pop star Pixie Lott and her now husband Oliver Cheshire; Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina; and Made In Chelsea star Mark Vandelli.