FIRST LOOK: Emily Blunt steps in front of the camera in THREE costumes while shooting Pain Hustlers

Emily Blunt was first seen on Wednesday, August 24 during the filming of Netflix’s Pain Hustlers in Savannah, Georgia.

The actress, 39, was joined on set by her co-star Chris Evan, who has become a go-to player for the streaming platform following the success of The Gray Man.

The day turned out to be a busy one for Blunt, who changed into three different costumes during the afternoon shoot.

She first stepped in front of the camera in a comfy peach-colored hooded sweatshirt with a faded white graphic on the front.

It was styled with worn denim skinny jeans with holes at the knees and a pair of Reebok sneakers.

The Jungle Cruise star’s dirty blonde hair was worn in loose waves and she wore minimal makeup.

During what appeared to be an intense scene, Blunt was captured while running away from a blue brick motel and crossing a parking lot.

In between takes, Blunt’s makeup artist made his way into the shot to touch up the actress’s natural yet perfected face.

During the touch-up, Blunt and her makeup artist shared a few laughs and a hug.

For her next look of the day, the mom of two switched to a flirty yellow floral dress with ruffled sleeves.

To brighten up her look, a purple lip stain was applied to Blunt’s pout and her cheeks were given a peachy blush.

Her golden hair was neatly combed and tucked behind her ears.

She was seen talking to crew members as they set up equipment for the next shot of the day.

For her third and final suit of the day, Blunt showcased her tight midriff in a cropped green tank top and a pair of low black cargo shorts.

The Quiet Place actress slipped her feet into a pair of purple Adidas slippers.

For the scene, Blunt and a co-star were captured chatting on the porch steps from their hotel rooms.

There was a fold out table with two beer bottles and several other knick knacks on it.

Moments later, Evans came into the picture with a large bouquet of flowers for Blunt’s character.

The Captain America star looked handsome in a blue floral button-up shirt and khaki pants.

His suit was completed with a pair of white All Star sneakers and gold-framed sunglasses.

Pain Hustlers centers on Blunt’s character Liza Drake, described as a “dropout from school who dreams of a better life for her young daughter.”

She lands a job at a failed Central Florida pharmaceutical startup in a run-down strip mall.

Her tenacity eventually takes the company to the higher echelons, though she finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

No details have been given at this time on Evans’ character, or how many other main characters are to be cast.

Yates directs from a screenplay by Wells Tower, based on a 2018 New York Times article by Evan Hughes.

Lawrence Gray produces through his company Gray Matter Productions with Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures.

Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the project for $50 million from Cannes, with Harry Potter director David Yates at the helm.

Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard will executive produce, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard co-producing.

The project has been compared tonally with The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Deadline reported in July that Evans was in final negotiations to join the crime drama cast.

Blunt will next be seen in director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is due out next summer.