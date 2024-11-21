First look at Harry and Meghan’s POLO: Duke’s best friend Nacho Figueras headlines the trailer for the new Netflix series that features some VERY glamorous WAGs (but the royals are nowhere to be seen!)

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series was released today, but it doesn’t feature the Duke or Duchess of Sussex.

Called POLO, the five-episode show will showcase “fierce rivalries” and the “intense training” those competing in the U.S. Open Polo Championships go through.

The show’s promotional clip, which was shared on YouTube, features Nacho Figueras, an old friend of Prince Harry and a professional polo player.

However, there were no images of the duke, 40, and duchess, 43, who served as executive producers of the show, which focuses on the lives of several high-profile polo players on and off the field.

The trailer showed heated moments between family members, some very glamorous WAGs and interviews with cast members, including Argentinian Nacho, 47, who says: ‘Polo is not just a sport, polo is a style of life. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.’

talking to PeoplePrince Harry said: ‘This series gives audiences an unprecedented look behind the scenes at the passion and determination that drives some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the value behind the glamour.

“We are proud to show the true depth and spirit of the sport and the intensity of its high-risk moments.”

When trying to describe the sport in the trailer, one cast member says, “Imagine riding a horse at 35 miles per hour while someone comes speeding at you.”

Another person continues: “It’s the adrenaline that runs through your body; it’s addictive.”

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases the professional and personal lives of the show’s featured athletes, as polo is described as “a sexy sport too: dirty, sweaty guys riding.”

The five-part series will culminate at the US Open in Wellington, Florida, held annually in the spring.

According to the trailer, the ‘big story’ of the competition that the series focuses on is that a father and son will face each other.

The son appears on the screen and says: “I want to beat my dad so I can say I beat the greatest in this sport.” Meanwhile, the father admits: “I’m very proud of my son but I try to beat him.”

A younger play, called Timmy, also appears in the trailer. He hints that there will be tension between Timmy and his father, who not only owns the team but is also sometimes a coach.

While Timmy emphasizes that “it’s healthy to have some personal life besides being an athlete,” his father disagrees.

The trailer for the five-part series, which will be released on December 10, featured an array of impressive wives and partners (pictured).

The clip about the series (pictured) showed the glamorous side of polo, often referred to as the Sport of Kings.

In the trailer, Timmy’s father is seen criticizing his son’s game, while his mother comments that she doesn’t like hearing criticism.

On the other hand, the partner of one of the polo players admits that this can “take a toll on the family”, especially since the player in question travels back and forth to Argentina twice a week.

Towards the end of the trailer, the words ‘For the legacy’ appear. For courage. ‘For Glory’ appears on the screen, one of the players reflects on the risks of sport.

He says: ‘A lot of dangerous things can happen. “It’s not a motor vehicle, it’s not a car, it’s a 1,200-pound animal.” Another insists he will do whatever it takes to win.

The Archewell Productions series was first teased in April when it emerged that Harry and Meghan I have two non-fiction series in production with Netflix.. The other show will focus on Meghan’s love of “cooking, gardening and friendship.”

They are both part of the couple’s £80m multi-year deal with the streaming platform they signed four years ago.

It comes after the release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix in 2022, which covered their relationship and their decision to step away from the Royal Family. It became Netflix’s highest-rated documentary series in just one week.

Other works that are part of their deal include Live to Lead, a documentary series released on New Year’s Eve 2022, Heart Of Invictus which premiered last year and an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, to which the couple owns the rights. . He reportedly paid $3.8 million.

The trailer also showed a polo player getting frustrated enough to hit a pavilion with his polo mallet (pictured).

Filmed primarily in Florida, POLO will be released worldwide on December 10.

Netflix said of the series: “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.”

“From a young player pushed to the limit by his demanding father, to a former golfer who has made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely considered the greatest players of all time, they all face intense personal situations and professional challenges as they compete for the coveted title.

Polo is known as “the sport of kings” and the Duke has practiced it for decades.

Queen Elizabeth II often cheered on Prince Philip, as did Princess Diana when Charles, then Prince of Wales, performed.

Biographer Andrew Morton described it as “a royal rite of passage” for female members of the Royal Family in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

The Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance with Prince Harry was at a polo match, as Kate greeted Prince William after the match with a kiss.

King George VI introduced polo to the royal family and enjoyed watching and playing the game. William and Harry have been playing since they were teenagers.

Harry and Meghan kiss after the Prince won a charity match in 2018

Prince Harry plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023

Following in their late mother-in-law Diana’s footsteps, Kate and Meghan have also been spotted on the sidelines watching their husbands play.

“Some of the best (and most affectionate) photographs ever taken of Princess Diana were when she attended polo matches involving Prince Charles,” he writes.

Meghan watched Harry play polo in May 2017 at Coworth Park in Berkshire in what was to be their first public event together. She applauded and cheered on the prince from the royal box at the charity match.

Harry “is by nature very optimistic as a person and always pushes the limits, always challenges people, and that’s how he plays polo,” professional player Malcolm Borwick told the Express.

Although he now lives in California, the Duke of Sussex still plays polo and, in April this year, his team won a match in Miami to help raise funds for Sentebale, the charity Harry founded in 2006.

William “is talented because he has had to overcome the fact that he is left-handed and has to play polo with his right hand,” one commentator told the Express.

Kate often watches her husband play in charity matches and the couple have been photographed kissing after a match.