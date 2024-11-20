First look at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Maui in Disney’s live-action Moana.. as he shows off VERY buff body

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showed off his toned physique this week as he filmed scenes for Disney’s live-action Moana movie on the beach in Hawaii.

In a first look at the spectacular screen, Johnson, 52, who played Maui in the 2016 fully animated Moana film, stepped into the role of the Polynesian demigod as he went shirtless and showed off intricate tattoos while dressed was in a leaf skirt. .

The You’re Welcome singer – who is known for his signature bald head – wore a flowing raven wig and a bone necklace – finished with tinted shades between takes as he strolled through the set.

Although famous for his hot body, the ex-wrestler looked more ripped than ever as he showed off his defined pecs and toned arms on set.

The star was also seen playfully wielding Maui’s magical fishing hook that allows him to transform into different creatures.

He joined Catherine Laga’aia, 17 – the young actress who will play the titular Polynesian heroine Moana – on set.

The Rock memorably sang You’re Welcome in the 2016 animated classic and will reprise his voice role in Moana 2, opening in theaters on November 27, 2024.

The native of Sydney, Australia is a relative unknown with Samoan ancestry.

Laga’aia previously said: ‘I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather is from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all the peoples of the Pacific Islands, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Auli’i Cravalho, 23, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, reprises the titular voice role for the second part of the animated version, set for release on November 27, 2024.

The new cast members for the remake are joined by John Tui, 49, who plays her father Chief Tui, Frankie Adams, 30, plays her mother Sina, while Rena Owen, 61, takes over the character of Gramma Tala.

#MOANALiveAction is expected to premiere in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Thomas Kail will direct the live-action version and famed Broadway star Lin Manuel Miranda will score the film.

Kail is working from a screenplay by Jared Bush, who wrote the fully animated Moana (2016), which became a huge hit with fans, grossing $687.2 million while working on a budget of $150-175 million.

Last year, Johnson excitedly shared some casting decisions by posting a photo to Instagram showing portraits of the cast alongside their animated characters

Laga’aia was born in Sydney, Australia and has Samoan descent, as do many of the cast

2016’s Moana was a huge box office hit and saw Johnson portray Maui alongside Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

In Moana, the title character sets sail to find Maui to save her island from ecological disaster.

She convinces him to accompany her on her journey to recover his magical fishhook and recover the heart stone he stole from the goddess Te Fiti.

Moana is something of a passion project for The Rock, as he has Samoan citizenship due to his mother being Samoan, according to IMDb.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of the grace and fighting power of our people. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul,” he said of Moana.

“There is no better world for us to honor our people’s story, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Sean Bailey, Disney Live Action’s president of production, acknowledged that only seven years had passed since the animated film Moana was released, but noted that Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration contributed to the decision to make the film as can be recreated quickly.

Moana 2 – written and directed by Dave G. Derrick Jr. – is expected to premiere in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Johnson first announced the live-action remake in April 2023.

He tweeted: ‘Humbled to say we’re bringing the beautiful story of #MOANA to the live action big screen!

The pair will reprise their roles in the animated sequel Moana 2, due out on November 27

“#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

The Fast and Furious actor shared more about the upcoming film in a pre-recorded message with his daughters, including the inspiration he gets from his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

Johnson spoke more during the pre-recorded segment with his daughters, saying via Variety, “We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action remake of Moana is in the works. Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful powerful ocean and one more…what are they guys? Oh, kind regards…Heihei the chicken! Just kidding. Heihei will be in it, but of course Maui will be in it too.

“Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners. We found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia.

“He walked in and lit up the room — the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the body. (sings with daughters) “When you star as a demigod” Thank you. Sorry, I’m getting caught up in the moment.

“So as you can see – perfect timing as the sun rises – how deep the story is for me, because when I bring Maui to life, I do it in a sense in the spirit of my grandfather. So it is still very early in the process. There is still so much more work to do.

‘But until then, there’s one more thing I need to start this journey off right. Girls want to get that special thing daddy needs, right? (Takes out his staff) Wow, you’re daddy’s daughters. You are so strong. Thanks a lot, guys.”

He concluded, “We’re going into the ocean. Yes. Oh, look at the love I have. Is Dad Maui? No! Would you like an ice cream? Yes! So daddy is Maui.”