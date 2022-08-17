First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones’ spooky transformation to Morticia Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked nothing short of sensational as she turned into Morticia Addams on Wednesday in a first look at the new Netflix series.

The actress, 52, donned a form-fitting black dress and sleek raven locks as she joined the rest of the creepy clan in a black and white image prior to the show’s release.

Catherine follows in the footsteps of the likes of Anjelica Huston, 71, who played the ghostly matriarch in two Addams Family adaptations in the 1990s.

The movie star was in good company for the promo shoot, as title star Jenna Ortega, 19, looked stunning in a polka-dot dress and Wednesday’s signature braids.

While Luis Guzmán’s Gomez was sharp in a pinstripe suit while standing next to a striped jersey Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

The image hinted that there would be more to come, and the image read: “Teaser is coming tomorrow…”

In September, Catherine revealed that she was “really looking forward to” the “great camaraderie” on the set of the series – helmed by Tim Burton – as she prepared to film the show in Romania.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m so excited to be working with the amazing Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer I’ve worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic.”

“It’s going to be a really great camaraderie. I’m really looking forward to it.’

You actress Jenna Ortega plays the title role of Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spin-off.

The plot is as follows: “Wednesday tries to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago – all of that.” as she navigated her new and very tangled relationships. at Nevermore [Academy].’

Gwendoline Christie recently joined the cast as Principal Larissa Weems, who holds a grudge against Morticia (Catherine).

Luis stars as her husband Gomez, while Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu and George Burcea will play Pugsley, Thing and Lurch respectively.

Meanwhile, Catherine looked sensational last August when she channeled her character Morticia in a sizzling snap she shared on Instagram.

Family part: Jenna follows in the footsteps of Christina Ricci, who famously starred Wednesdays in 90s movies

With her sleek raven locks, form-fitting black dress and red lipstick, the actress bore an uncanny resemblance to the matriarch of the eerie fictional family.

Alongside the image, Catherine shared her excitement about her latest role in the upcoming Netflix live-action series Wednesday, in which she plays the titular character’s mother.

The viewer would certainly get the pulse racing in the smoldering snap where she donned a sexy one-shouldered black number, complete with a large satin bow.

A spotlight shone on the star showing her curvaceous silhouette from behind, as the Chicago star posed with one hand on her hip.

Group portrait of the cast of the TV series, The Addams Family, in costume circa 1964 Standing (LR): Jackie Coogan (1914 – 1984), John Astin, Blossom Rock and Ted Cassidy. Seated (LR): Lisa Loring, Carolyn Jones and Ken Weatherwax

One to watch: The 1991 film The Addams Family starring Anjelica as Morticia Addams and Raul Julia as Gomez Addams (left) and the pair returned for the sequel – Addams Family Values ​​- released in 1993 (right)

Catherine captioned her message: ‘It’s ‘WEDNESDAY!’ I’ve channeled Morticia Addams many times in my life and now I get to play her, directed by the incomparable Tim Burton in Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

In addition to Anjelica, there are actresses who have played the part in the sci-fi franchise in the past, including Carolyn Jones in the 1960s TV show and Charlize Theron in a voice-only role in the 2019 animated film.

In February 2021, the series was ordered by the streaming giant for eight episodes, targeting Wednesday’s time to study at Nevermore Academy while exploring her abilities as a psychic.