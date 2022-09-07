First look at Adelaide Kane in Grey’s Anatomy; plays trainee doctor

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian actress Adelaide Kane plays a ‘bossy but good-hearted’ doctor in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy.

The former Neighbors star, 31, is featured in a new trailer for season 19 of the popular American medical drama, which aired Tuesday.

During the trailer, which features behind-the-scenes interviews from the cast, Adelaide talks about her role as ‘impulsive’ doctor’s assistant Jules Millin.

Australian actress Adelaide Kane (pictured) will play a ‘bossy but good-hearted’ doctor in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Her introduction to the show will feature at least one snappy storyline as the teaser shows Jules telling another character a risqué secret.

“I think I accidentally slept with a servant already,” she tells her friend.

Adelaide said of her role, “I really want to play a character that my fans can relate to.”

During the trailer, which features behind-the-scenes interviews, the former Neighbors star, 31, talks about her role as ‘impulsive’ doctor’s assistant Jules Millin

In July, it was announced that the Perth-born actress would be joining the cast of the long-running drama.

She plays an idealistic doctor-in-training with a troubled family history, reports Deadline.

Adelaide rose to fame in the Australian soap opera Neighbors and is best known to international audiences for playing Mary, Queen of Scots, in the period drama Reign.

Her introduction to the show will feature at least one snappy storyline as the teaser shows Jules telling another character, ‘I may have accidentally slept with an attendant’

Adelaide’s character is the daughter of hippie parents whose drug use destroyed the household while growing up.

According to the official synopsis, Jules has her “heart in the right place” when she arrives at Gray Sloan Hospital to begin her residency.

Adelaide began her career with Neighbors in 2006 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in the United States.

She earned acclaim for her role of Mary, Queen of Scots, in Reign, which aired on The CW Network in the US and Stan in Australia.

Adelaide began her career with Neighbors in 2006 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in the United States