First Lady Olena Zelenska arrives at Queen’s funeral as her husband remains in Ukraine

The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Olena Zelenska represents Ukraine at the ceremonies on behalf of her husband as he continues to lead his country in the fight against Russian invaders.

Zelenska and a handful of Ukrainian delegates, dressed in all-black mourning attire, flocked to the grand 753-year-old abbey where senior members of The Firm, key figures from British politics and 1,000 VIPs from around the world will pay their final respects at the ceremony.

The Ukrainian First Lady sits next to the aisle in the Gothic building, four rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron, who attends the funeral with his wife Brigitte.

Zelenska was one of hundreds of world leaders and foreign delegates who attended the ‘reception of the century’ hosted by the new King Charles at Buckingham Palace last night.

Zelenska told the BBC yesterday that she paid respect on behalf of all Ukrainians.

“They know that the Queen shared the values ​​Ukraine stands for today: freedom, the right to home, language, culture and land,” she said.

“We have heard statements of support from her repeatedly. It is very important for us to know that such a world leader of an era, a leader of impeccable reputation and morals, was with us.”

Ms Zelenska was seen yesterday entering Westminster Hall, where the late monarch is currently in state

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (right) is pictured sitting next to Ukrainian delegates at Westminster Abbey, seated four rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron (bottom left)

King Charles greets foreign dignitaries, including First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (center)

She appeared with other members of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK and bowed her head as she inspected the reclining Queen

First Lady Olena Zelenska (pictured with members of the Ukrainian delegation, right) appeared pensive as she attended His Majesty’s State in Westminster Hall

Earlier on Sunday, the First Lady also paid her respects to Her Majesty during a visit to see her lying in state at Westminster Hall with a small contingent of Ukrainian delegates.

She was dressed all in black and wore a gold pin on her blazer, inspired by a rushnyk, a piece of cloth embroidered with traditional Ukrainian symbols.

As she pondered the solemn event, her expression was gloomy and she bowed her head reverently, stay in the hall for a few minutes as members of the British public passed by downstairs.

Her arrival in the UK was long awaited after it was confirmed that her husband Volodymyr would remain at home to lead the war effort.

After viewing the Queen’s casket in Westminster Hall, Ms Zelenska had an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace prior to the evening reception.

The couple, both dressed in long black dresses, sat on either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with pink orchids in the background.

The wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, bows her head as she pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

The wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Olena Zelenska (R), was pictured talking to the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace yesterday

Kate spoke with Zelenska in the palace prior to the evening reception (photo LR: Princess of Wales, First Lady of Ukraine)

The First Lady (left) is in the UK, representing her husband, President Zelensky (right), who is staying home to lead the war effort

A host of foreign dignitaries entered Westminster Hall yesterday to pay their respects, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, ahead of the evening reception.

The event at Buckingham Palace, also known as ‘the reception of the century’, was attended by 1,000 VIPs.

Many international dignitaries attended the gigantic event, including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many senior members of The Firm.

Other guests included Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed and Colombian First Lady Veronica Alcocer Gargia and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

Foreign royals also took part in the event, with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on the guest list, among others.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain looked dignified when they saw the Queen’s coffin lying in state on Sunday night

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium look solemn as they pay their respects to Her Majesty as she lies in state in WEstminster Hall

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral

Wueen Silvia of Sweden arrived at Buckingham Palace with King Carl XVI Gustav to be received by King Charles III after paying their respects to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall earlier today

The royal couple was one of the first monarchs to see the monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Putin, who previously had an audience with the queen, has not been invited, despite condolences to the royal family last week.

However, the guest list featured a string of controversial strongmen, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was filmed today giving a thunderous speech to a cheering crowd waving the national flag from the windows of the Brazilian embassy in London.

China’s vice president, Wang Qishan, will attend the funeral but was banned from the state secrets by parliamentary leaders.

Due to tense ties, the UK chose to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are among a small group of countries that have been completely excluded after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.