First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to the Queen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon, where the late monarch lies in state.

Olena Zelenska, who represents her husband President Zelensky, was pictured with other members of the Ukrainian contingent shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Dressed in all black, she wore a gold pin inspired by a rushnyk, a piece of fabric embroidered with traditional Ukrainian symbols, on her blazer.

As she contemplated the solemn occasion, her expression was somber and she bowed her head in respect.

Ms Zelenska remained in the chamber for several minutes as members of the British public filed past below.

She appeared with other members of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK

First Lady Olena Zelenska appeared pensive as she attended Her Majesty's Lying in State at Westminster Hall

Ms Zelenska’s trip to Westminster Hall came ahead of her attending a Buckingham Palace reception this evening hosted by King Charles.

Her arrival in the UK had been widely anticipated after it was confirmed that her husband, President Zelensky, would stay at home to lead the war effort.

He will remain in Ukraine while his country continues to fight Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

After viewing the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, Ms Zelenska had an audience with the Princess of Wales.

The couple, both wearing long black dresses, sat on either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with pink orchids on display in the background.

Ukrainian President Zelensky's wife, Olena Zelenska, bows her head as she pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Olena Zelenska looks reflective and somber as she pays her respects to Her Majesty who lies in state at Westminster Hall

A number of foreign dignitaries entered Westminster Hall today, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill ahead of the reception this evening.

Dubbed the ‘reception of the century’, the Buckingham Palace event was attended by 1,000 VIPs.

In addition to senior members of the firm, there were many international dignitaries including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Other guests included President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed and Colombian First Lady Veronica Alcocer Gargia and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

Ukrainian President Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, spoke with the Princess of Wales this afternoon at Buckingham Palace

The two women spoke during a meeting at Buckingham Palace earlier today (pictured L-R: Princess of Wales, First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska)

The first lady (left) is in Britain representing her husband President Zelensky (right), who is staying at home to lead the war effort

Foreign royalty also attended the event, with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden among others on the guest list.

The royal couple were among the first monarchs to see the monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Putin, who has previously had an audience with the queen, has not been invited, despite offering his condolences to the royal family last week.

However, the guest list included a number of controversial strongmen, including Bolsonaro, who was filmed today delivering a thunderous speech from the windows of the Brazilian embassy in London to a cheering crowd waving the national flag.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain looked dignified as they watched the Queen’s coffin lie in state on Sunday night

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium look solemn as they pay their respects to Her late Majesty as she lies in state at Westminster Hall

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral

Wueen Silvia of Sweden arrived at Buckingham Palace with King Carl XVI Gustaf to host King Charles III after paying respects to her late majesty at Westminster Hall earlier today

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands entered Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Máxima right behind him

And today the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia confirmed that Mohammed Bin Salman, known by the acronym MBS, had been invited to attend the funeral tomorrow.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authoritarian ruler who has imprisoned hundreds of journalists and busily dismantled Turkish democracy, will also attend the funeral.

China has announced it will send its vice president, Wang Qishan, but was excluded from the lay-in by parliamentary leaders.

Because of strained ties, Britain chose to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are among a small group of nations completely excluded following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.