First Lady claims she has NOT spoken to Biden about him running for a second term

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said in a televised interview on Tuesday morning that she and President Joe Biden have not discussed his running for a second term in the White House.

Her claim raises eyebrows, given the commander-in-chief’s public eagerness to seek re-election.

Speaking to NBC’s Today Show, the first lady admitted it is “taxing” to be on the campaign trail.

When asked if they’d talked about doing it again in 2024, Biden replied, “Not yet.”

“We’ve been a little too busy—not yet,” she laughed. “But I’m sure it will be a discussion.”

She brushed aside worries about the grueling toll of campaigns with words of encouragement to her husband.

“Look what Joe has done. He has stayed true to what he said he would do. And so I think he should just keep going,” the first lady said.

The president bluntly expressed confidence in the prospect of another confrontation with rival Donald Trump in a December 2021 interview.

“Why shouldn’t I run against Donald Trump as a candidate?” he told ABC World News Tonight. “That would increase the chance of running.”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said she and her husband haven’t had time to discuss another race at the White House

White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre recently told reporters from her podium that the president plans to participate again.

But not all Democrats seem to be on board, though overt signs of mutiny are normally rare this early in a president’s first term.

Many cite his age as a worrisome factor — Biden would be 81 years old on Election Day 2024.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for Senate against Trump-backed Republican JD Vance, said a new generation of leaders was needed when asked last week about Biden’s 2024 prospects.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board,” Ryan told local network WFMJ. “Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational change.”

“The environment across the country is politically toxic, and I think people want some change.”

Some recent predictions show that Democrats preferred to retain control of the Senate after a string of victories in Congress. But not all candidates are happy with Biden’s campaign support.

Wisconsin Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor, chose not to appear alongside Biden during a Labor Day speech last week. His campaign told DailyMail.com at the time that Barnes was engaged in other activities honoring American workers across the state.

In Pennsylvania, progressive Senate candidate and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman spoke with Biden on Labor Day, but he was not present at a previous event in Key Stone State.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat running for governor, appeared with Biden in Wilkes-Barre, but did not do so on Labor Day.

But Biden is still backed by his own vice president, Kamala Harris, who said on Sunday she would be “proud” to work with him in 2024.

“Look, the president has been very clear that he intends to participate again,” Harris said. “And when he does, I’ll walk proudly with him.”