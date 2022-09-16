First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown suggests Apple isn’t using SIM-tray space for anything

The first iPhone 14 units are shipping today, but a YouTuber has already posted a teardown (and reassembly) of the most expensive member of the lineup.

PBKreviews published the video on Thursday and already has more than 100,000 views. This is despite the teardown revealing relatively few surprises in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment for some customers is the lack of change in a specific area. The teardown includes the US version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which means there is no SIM tray, but the space freed up by this absence contains what appears to be a plastic filler rather than additional components.

The original version of the video claimed that space contained a satellite module. But this claim was removed in a later edit following comments from viewers. You can see more about the “filler” in a Reddit thread on the video.

This is of course no surprise to those in the know. Apple may be completely phasing out physical SIMs in the near future, but as long as it makes two versions — eSIM only in the US and physical SIMs everywhere else — it makes a lot more sense logistically to keep them as similar as possible.

There are some changes worth checking out in the teardown, such as the repositioning of the TrueDepth camera to match the pill recess on the Dynamic Island, and the appearance of a metal plate for heat dissipation. And the details of the new camera setup are interesting and informative. But most viewers will probably remember what hasn’t changed more than they do.