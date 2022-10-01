First-innings runs uplift key to New South Wales’ prospects

Captain Kurtis Patterson

Coach Phil Jacques

Plow

R=Rookie, CA=Australia contract

Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins (CA), Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell (R), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Lachlan Hearne Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon (CA), Blake Nikitaras (R), Jack Nisbet (R), Kurtis Patterson, Will Salzmann (R), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw (R), Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Chris Tremain, Hunar Verma (R), David Warner (CA), Adam Zampa (CA) In Liam Doddrell, Ryan Hadley, Hayden Kerr, Blake Nikitaras, Lachlan Shaw, Will Salzmann | Out Josh Baraba, Harry Conway (SA), Peter Nevill (retired)

winter moves The most significant departure was Peter Nevill’s retirement after a distinguished career in front of and behind the stumps as well as a leader, while Harry Conway has gone to South Australia. Last season’s breakout star Hayden Kerr has earned his first full contract alongside young batters Ryan Hadley and Blake Nikitaras. Will Salzmann, 18, is a highly regarded all-rounder.

Last season

Due to border restrictions, New South Wales faced Victoria three times in the early part of the season. They lost the first two games to put their campaign behind, but when the Shield resumed in February, they took victories against Queensland and Tasmania. However, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the final and in the final game of the season, South Australia chased 326. The main problem for NSW was a lack of runs in the first innings, where their highest total was 294 in the last. contest . In general, there were only two individual hundreds.

Player to watch In that respect it is an important season for the captain Kurtis Patterson. In the past two seasons, he averaged 21.29 and 28.11 respectively. As a senior player, he must lead a batting revival from the front.

“Especially our first at bats last year just weren’t good enough,” Patterson told ESPNcricinfo. “On the first day [of pre-season] we had three or four really important areas to work on and guys who really had the reins in four day cricket was a big one. That led to how we trained around our red balls. I’ve always thought that your captain hat is off when the team is batting, that’s easier said than done, but I feel in a better place now that I’ve been captain for a year. Feel it’s a little easier to break up now that I’m not too stressed about team stuff.”

NSW will also hope for further development in their two wicketkeepers – Matthew Gilkes and Baxter Holt — after Nevill’s retirement. Holt is expected to start in the Shield side, but he will have to build on a first-class average of 14.77.

Australia radar In addition to the big three speeders, David Warner and Steven Smith, who may not see NSW this season, Nathan Lyon is expected to be available for three or four Shield games before testing begins in late November. They are hoping for a return that looks more like 2020-21 (42 wickets at 25.97) than 2021-22 (four wickets at 62.75), but he won’t be available for the latter part of the competition due to the India Test -tour.