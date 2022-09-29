First images of asteroid strike from Webb, Hubble telescopes

The real measure of DART’s success will be exactly how much it has rerouted the asteroid’s orbit.



The James Webb and Hubble telescopes on Thursday revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately crashing into an asteroid, marking the first time the two most powerful space telescopes have observed the same celestial object.

The world’s telescopes set their sights on the space rock Dimorphos earlier this week for a historic test of Earth’s ability to defend itself against a possible future life-threatening asteroid.

Astronomers rejoiced that NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor collided with its pyramid-shaped target 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) from Earth Monday night.

Photos taken by telescopes tethered to Earth showed a huge cloud of dust expanding from Dimorphos — and its big brother Didymos — after the spacecraft smashed into space.

While those images showed matter spattering over thousands of miles, the James Webb and Hubble images zoomed in “much closer,” said Alan Fitzsimmons, an astronomer at Queen’s University Belfast who was involved in observations with the ATLAS project.

James Webb and Hubble can “see within just a few miles of the asteroids and you can see very clearly how the material flies out of that explosive impact from DART,” Fitzsimmons told AFP.

“It’s really quite spectacular,” he said.

Observations from the space telescopes will help reveal how much — and how fast — matter is being spewed off the asteroid, as well as the nature of its surface.

Images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes after NASA’s DART spacecraft smashed into an asteroid.



‘A nice demonstration’

A photo taken by James Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) four hours after the impact shows “plumes of material appearing as wisps flowing away from the center of the impact,” according to a joint statement from the European Space Agency, James Webb. and Hubble.

James Webb’s images were shown in red because the telescope works mainly in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to see further into the universe than ever before.

The images from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 were blue because it shows the impact on visible light.

Hubble images from 22 minutes, five hours and eight hours after the impact show the expanding nebula of matter from where DART impacted to the left of the asteroid.

The real measure of DART’s success will be exactly how much it has rerouted the asteroid’s orbit so that the world can begin preparing to defend itself against larger asteroids that may come our way in the future.

However, it will take days or even weeks to determine exactly where Dimorphos is, compared to where it would have been, using Earth-based telescopes and radar.

Measurements with that data are likely to begin next week, Fitzsimmons said.

“The problem we have at the moment is that there is still a lot of dust and debris around the asteroids,” he said.

“How quickly astronomers can make that measurement depends on how efficient DART was exactly,” he added. The more the asteroid has drifted off course, the easier it will be to measure.

Since launching in December and releasing the first images in July, James Webb has taken the title of Hubble’s most powerful space telescope.

With astronomers queuing for precious time to peer into the universe, the DART test marks the first time both telescopes have observed the same event.

Fitzsimmons said the images were “a wonderful demonstration of the extra science you can get from using more than one telescope at a time.”

‘Incredible’: Astronomers greet first images of asteroid impact

© 2022 AFP