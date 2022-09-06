First human microbiome is made in a LAB by combining 119 species of bacteria found in the body

Stanford University scientists have successfully created the first human microbiome in a lab by combining 119 bacterial species found in the body, which they believe could lead to treatments for life-threatening intestinal infections.

The gut microbiome is made up of hundreds of bacterial species that live in the human digestive system and play an important role in human health by supporting the immune system and controlling digestion.

The synthetic microbiome was transplanted into mice, where it multiplied, protected the animal against E. coli and initiated the development of a healthy immune system.

Researchers say they can now look at each microbe individually to discover their role, allowing doctors to mix cocktails of microbes to design tailor-made treatments.

There are about 30 trillion cells in the human body, but the human microbiome is made up of about 39 trillion microbial cells, including bacteria, viruses and fungi.

The gut microbiome controls fat storage and helps activate the genes in human cells involved in absorbing nutrients, breaking down toxins and creating blood vessels.

These microorganisms also replenish the lining of our gut and skin, repairing damaged cells and replacing dead cells with new ones.

And they fight against invading microbes, which the Stanford team aims to analyze in their study.

“Many important microbiome studies have been done using fecal transplants, which introduce the entire, natural microbiome from one organism to another,” the team shared in a statement. pronunciation.

“While scientists routinely silence a gene or remove a protein from a specific cell or even an entire mouse, there is no such set of tools to remove or alter one species out of hundreds in any given fecal sample.”

The researchers decided to build their colony with the most common bacteria and turned to the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), a National Institutes of Health initiative to sequence the entire microbial genomes of more than 300 adults.

Michael Fischbach, Institute Scholar at Sarafan ChEM-H and corresponding author of the study, said in a statement: “We were looking for Noah’s Ark of bacterial species in the human gut, trying to find the ones that were almost always there.” in individual.’

Fischbach and his team selected 166 strains of bacteria found in most people, but were able to obtain only 104, The New York Times reports.

The 104 species were grown in individual strains and then mixed into a single culture to create a community of 119 strains that the team calls human community one or hCom1.

The strains could coexist in lab culture, but the team needed the same thing to happen in the gut of a living creature.

They introduced hCom1 to mice designed so that no bacteria were present, and hCom1 was remarkably stable, with 98 percent of the constituent species colonizing the gut of these germ-free mice and the relative abundance levels of each species remaining constant for two months.

Then the team gave the mice a new community of 119 strains called hCom2, which made mice even more resistant to fecal challenges than the first.

The group on the second iteration was introduced to E. coli, but their guts fought the infection.

Previous studies have shown that a healthy natural microbiome leads to protection, but Fischbach and colleagues could take this one step further by iteratively eliminating or modifying certain strains to determine which ones specifically conferred protection.

They found several important bacteria and plan to conduct further studies to narrow down to the most critical species.

Fischbach believes that hCom2, or future versions of it, will enable similar reductionist studies revealing the bacterial agents involved in other areas, such as immunotherapy responses.

‘We built this consortium for the wider research community. We want to get this in as many hands as possible to have an impact on the field,” said Fischbach.