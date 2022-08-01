First grain shipment leaves Ukraine in test of food export deal

A ship carrying corn has left Odessa port for the first time in months in a pivotal test of a grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to alleviate rising world food prices.

Sierra Leonean-flagged Razoni, carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian maize, left the Black Sea port at 9:48 a.m. local time, the Ministry of Infrastructure said after weeks of negotiations between Turkey and the UN. The Turkish defense ministry, which led the negotiations leading to last month’s grain deal, said the Razoni would take its cargo to Tripoli in Lebanon.

It is the first ship to leave Odessa since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian navy blocked Ukraine’s commercial sea routes, launched missile strikes on its ports and grain storage infrastructure, and attacked civilian grain transport ships.

The ship was set to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Joint Coordination Center established as part of the UN-led grain agreement.

After reaching Turkey’s largest city, it was expected to undergo checks in the center, which is staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials.

Another 16 ships await departure, the Ukrainian government said, with a small fraction of the more than 22 million tons of wheat, maize and other grains in the country. The conflict puts 47 million people worldwide at risk of acute hunger, according to the World Food Programme.

Ukraine has long been known as the breadbasket of Europe and is the fifth largest exporter of grains in the world. It accounts for 80 percent of Lebanese wheat imports and is a major supplier to countries such as Somalia, Syria and Libya.