First global survey of mayors shows urgent climate, infrastructure, equity challenges

a new global survey of city leaders underlines pressing challenges facing municipalities, including increasing inequality, extreme heat and flood risks exacerbated by climate change, and the need to rebalance transport systems that already favor too many private cars.

The study, conducted by researchers at Cornell University, is the first of its kind, collecting data from 241 cities around the world. It shows that many cities in developing countries face enormous challenges in providing essential urban services that support economic growth, given that they have very limited fiscal resources. While in developed countries, large segments of urban leaders report land restrictions, high housing costs and a mismatch between available jobs and the skills of residents.

“The future of the world is urban, and many cities are unprepared for the urban population growth that will continue over the next three decades,” said Victoria A. Beard, principal investigator and director of the Cornell Mui Ho Center for Cities, housed at the College. of architecture, art and planning. “This survey gives us a perspective we’ve never had before: a first glimpse of what city leaders around the world see as their greatest challenges, where they will spend precious municipal resources, and underlines where citations have an opportunity to collaborate in different regions in priority areas they have in common.”

Key findings

City leaders generally agree that climate change has increased exposure to extreme heat, water scarcity and flooding, and 43% of leaders in emerging cities agree that climate change has increased water scarcity. Just over half of the cities in developing countries indicate that they have plans for climate mitigation (57%) or adaptation plans (51%). Only 6% of city leaders from developing countries (and only 2-3% in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean) reported no impacts of climate change, compared to 16% in developed countries.

A majority of all city leaders (66%) agree that too much emphasis is placed on private cars and that cities should support more active and sustainable urban mobility. Eighty-seven percent somewhat or strongly agree that their city should be more receptive to cycling and walking.

The challenges facing city leaders in developing regions are acute, especially in the economic field. While about 82% of leaders in developed cities think their city’s economic condition is good or excellent, only 49% of leaders in cities in developing countries say the same.

The findings show that cities in developing countries will not realize the full benefits of urbanization because they lack core infrastructure, such as roads and public transportation systems, as well as drinking water and wastewater infrastructure systems. City leaders in developing countries said their top three infrastructure priorities are wastewater infrastructure (50%), roads (44%) and public transportation (40%).

In cities in developed countries, 87% of leaders thought their drinking water infrastructure was good or excellent, but only 46.5% in developing countries said the same. The biggest challenge in providing drinking water – mentioned by a quarter of city leaders in developing countries and 54% in Sub-Saharan Africa – has been the need to extend tap water to all households.

In terms of wastewater management, 91% of city leaders in developed countries rated their human waste management as good or excellent, and only 48% in cities in developing countries did the same. Of the latter, nearly 30% said they still needed to expand sewage service to all households, and 11% said their city had no sewage treatment plant.

In terms of COVID recovery, city leaders are reporting that their jurisdictions are returning to normal. The vast majority of cities are back to normal or close to normal. Only 17% of city leaders in developed cities say they are not back to normal (7% in emerging cities).

Mental health is an overwhelming public health challenge for city leaders in the developed world. In cities in developed countries, 61% view mental health as one of the top public health challenges, followed by substance abuse (47%), air pollution (39%) and obesity (38%). In developing countries, meanwhile, there were so many different public health issues that only one, inaccessibility of quality health services (34%), was selected by more than a third of city leaders.

Budget constraints weigh on city leaders in developing regions who believe they can only fund 59% of projected spending in the coming year. Conversely, 85% of city leaders from developed cities are confident they can meet their financing needs.

