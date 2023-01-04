First female cricketer statue at SCG revealed

Pioneering Australian cricketer Belinda Clark thinks it’s a bit funny that a new bronze statue of her stands just outside the SCG, right where she used to eat lunch every day.

“I probably have Kerry Mather [chief executive officer of Venues NSW] to thank for its factual position,” Clark said. “When I worked at Cricket NSW I always ate here when we got food from the canteen, so I think it’s kind of funny that I’m here eating in the canteen the rest of the time.”

Clark, who grew up playing backyard cricket in Newcastle with her brother and two sisters, was honored Thursday morning before playing at the SCG with a historic statue just inside the Gate A entrance on Driver Avenue.

A few feet away from one of Steve Waugh, the statue of Clark playing a signature pull shot is the world’s first sculpture of a female cricketer.