First female cricketer statue at SCG revealed

Pioneering Australian cricketer Belinda Clark thinks it’s a bit funny that a new bronze statue of her stands just outside the SCG, right where she used to eat lunch every day.
“I probably have Kerry Mather [chief executive officer of Venues NSW] to thank for its factual position,” Clark said. “When I worked at Cricket NSW I always ate here when we got food from the canteen, so I think it’s kind of funny that I’m here eating in the canteen the rest of the time.”
Clark, who grew up playing backyard cricket in Newcastle with her brother and two sisters, was honored Thursday morning before playing at the SCG with a historic statue just inside the Gate A entrance on Driver Avenue.
A few feet away from one of Steve Waugh, the statue of Clark playing a signature pull shot is the world’s first sculpture of a female cricketer.
“The sculpture encompasses the opportunity to try — to be brave, to face those challenges and break convention,” Clark said.
Clark, who played 15 Tests and 118 one-day internationals, is only the fourth cricketer to have a statue at the SCG – after Fred Spofforth, Stan McCabe and Steve Waugh – and the third female, to be given the honor alongside sprinters Betty Cuthbert and Marlene Matthews.
The 52-year-old is the 15th member of the sculpture project SCG. Other statues include Paul Kelly (AFL), Johnny Warren (football), Dally Messenger (rugby league and rugby) and Ken Catchpole (rugby).
The statue was designed by artist Cathy Weiszmann and unveiled by former Governor-General Quentin Bryce for politicians, cricketers and members of the public poking their heads in before watching Australia play South Africa in the New Year’s Test.