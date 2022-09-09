First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves

An insect drowned in phytotelmata. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



Although they haven’t been around very long, microplastics have found their way into almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers discovered microplastics in water for the first time, trapped in the leaf axils of plants.

Katarína Fogašová, Peter Manko and Jozef Obona of the University of Prešov, Slovakia, initially set out for eastern Slovakia to study the organisms that live in the small pools of water that form in the axils of the teasel.

Cardinals of the genus Dipsacus have characteristic opposite leaves that grow at different levels one above the other on the stem. As they grip the stem, they form cup-like structures that collect water, known as telmata.

“Teasel phytotelmata are a relatively common but overlooked aquatic microcosm with a very short run of only three to four months.”

To their surprise, they found differently colored fragments and fibers, some 2.4 mm in length, identified as microplastics.

microplastics. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



“These phytotelmata are very small and have a short lifespan,” the researchers write in their paper, which was published in the journal BioRisk. “The question is therefore: how are they contaminated with microplastics?”

No other sources of contaminants were found in the area studied, so the fragments and fibers most likely came from a polluted atmosphere, they suggest. Another theory is that snails may have transported them from the ground or from other plants into or on their bodies.

microplastics. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



microplastics. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



microplastics. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



“The first finding of microplastics in small short-term water reservoirs made by plants is further evidence that this kind of contamination spreads through different pathways and that probably no environment on Earth is safe, which of course makes our discovery quite daunting. say the researchers. .

“On the other hand, the results of our research on teasel phytotelmata, as a very unusual and very specific natural environment, offer many possibilities for use in investigating the space-time features of the distribution of microplastic pollution and its potential impact on the plants themselves, as well as organisms associated with them through ecological relationships.”

They suggest that teasel phytotelmata, due to their abundance and theoretical ability to capture microplastics from the environment in various ways, may be a good indicator of the presence of microplastics.

Fly pupae in teasel phytotelmata. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



The teasel Dipsacus. Credit: Katarína Fogasová



“Our publication therefore brings not only the first discovery of microplastic pollution of habitats of this type, but also the first proposal for a new approach to using teasel phytotelmata and similar micro-ecosystems supplied by plants (or artificially created), as bio indicators of the presence of microplastics in the environment, possible sources and routes of their environmental diffusion and changes over time in the microplastics.”

