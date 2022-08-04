First Dates star Fred Sirieix watches diver daughter Andrea compete in her first Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix was the proud father on Thursday as he excitedly prepared to see diver daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix compete in her first Commonwealth Games.

The 50-year-old First Dates star took to Twitter to share a photo of the pool and diving boards ahead of his 17-year-old girl’s performance in the Women’s Diving 10m Platform qualifying round.

While in the audience at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham, Fred tweeted: ‘This is it! Let’s #goAndrea’, with Andrea leading after the second lap so far.

Andrea is competing in her first Commonwealth Games, after competing with Team GB at the Summer Olympics in Toyko last year.

Speak with swim swamAndrea said of her first Commonwealth Games: “I am so honored to be part of a team of such incredible athletes.

“I’ve never had an international competition on home soil so I’m super excited that my parents and brother are coming to Birmingham to support me.

“I remember looking at the Gold Coast and thinking, ‘I really want to be part of that team one day’ – and I’m so happy to have the chance to compete and make my family and friends proud. ‘

What a star! Andrea leads the competition after the second round so far, with a total of 142.60 points on her first two dives

The maître d’hôtel – who Andrea shares with ex Alessandra Spendolini – often shared his pride in his daughter’s sporting achievements, telling in December how he asked her for advice to help him succeed in Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special.

Fred told the Mirror: ‘When I started rehearsals, I joked that this was like representing France at the Olympics. I’ve been showing Andrea the dances since the first day of rehearsals and she said to me, “Dad, you need to concentrate”, which was her main advice.

“She has been very supportive, she has seen my improvements and was very encouraging.”

Andrea finished seventh in the final of the women’s 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Games 2020, which were held in 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Fred couldn’t travel to Japan to watch his daughter compete, he said he was impressed with the attitude that helped her perform in her sport, seeing her on television at home, feeling her” positive mental attitude’ for Strictly remembered.

He said, “When I was getting ready for Strictly, I was thinking about her and her confidence because she’s been there and she’s done it, and now I have to do it and do something really hard in front of a big audience.”

Andrea burst into tears as she spoke to her First Dates star dad Fred op Zoom after finishing seventh at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s 10m platform diving.

Andrea reunited with Fred, mother Alessandra Spendolini and other members of her loved ones via video call, after the monumental final at her first-ever Olympics.

The emotional young diver spoke of her pride and emotion as she spoke to her family members – who said they are ‘so proud of her’ – who are unable to attend the competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a sweet video, you could see Andrea wiping her eyes as her mom spoke to her, repeatedly thanking her while being congratulated after her epic turn on the board.

She said, ‘I’m so happy. I spoke to my family because there is an Athlete Moment screen and I started crying. I’m very, very proud of where I’ve come.

“I was extremely nervous for the prelims, so I thought my nerves would get the better of me and I wouldn’t make it to the semi-finals.

“After the semi-finals I got into the final and that was exactly what I wanted to do. That was my plan. I certainly exceeded my expectations.

“It certainly gives me confidence for Paris (2024). That’s very close, so my whole family can come. Hopefully COVID is hopefully gone because I want my family to come and watch. I’m very, very excited.

“My father, my mother and my cousins ​​and aunts were at the Athlete Moment. They said they were very proud and that I should be proud too. They said they miss me and I miss them. It just went back and forth.’