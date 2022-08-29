First Dates star Cici Coleman shows off her amazing three month weight loss transformation

<!–

Cici Coleman showed off her incredible three-month weight loss transformation with before and after bikini photos on Instagram on Sunday.

The former First Dates waitress, 35, who has now turned her attention to online fitness coaching, told her followers how she achieved her slim figure.

The Channel 4 star explained each phase of losing weight and the highs and lows why the scales can vary weekly.

Before and after: Cici Coleman showed off her incredible three-month weight loss transformation, (left) with bikini photos on Instagram on Sunday

She wrote: ‘Weight loss is not linear. There are so many factors why the scales can vary so much from week to week. You have to trust the process.

‘Phase 1 – Rapid Weight Loss. The first phase of weight loss is when you tend to lose the most weight and begin to notice changes in your appearance and how your clothes fit. It usually happens within the first 4-6 weeks.”

She continued: ‘Phase 2 – Slow weight loss. Weight loss in the second phase occurs much more slowly, but mainly comes from body fat, usually after 6 weeks and beyond.

“Sometimes you can experience a weight loss plateau where you experience little to no weight loss.”

‘Here’s why ‘crash diets’ never last’: The Channel 4 star told her followers how she achieved her slim figure by explaining every phase she faced

She told her social media fans that the key to her weight loss was “patience and consistency.”

She added: “This is why ‘crash diets’ never last. If you want to lose weight and maintain it, you need patience and consistency.

Swipe to see a visual representation of the highs and lows of weight loss. Patience and consistency are two key ingredients to keep you on track.’

‘You have to trust the process’: She told her social media fans the key to her weight loss was ‘patience and consistency’ (pictured nine weeks earlier)

Cici had previously given fans an update on her journey after nine weeks on her online coaching Instagram account.

She posed in front of the mirror in a busty leopard print bikini before showing off her ‘before’ photo, which featured a sports bra and underwear.

She revealed in the caption that she had “not set foot in a gym in over three months” and also treated herself to alcohol and cookies.

Looks good: Cici had previously given fans an update on her journey after nine weeks (pictured) where she posed in the mirror in a busty leopard print bikini

She wrote: ‘I like a before and after because it reminds me how far I’ve come.

‘I haven’t set foot in a gym in over 3 months; I drank alcohol most weekends, not to mention the cookies.

“I didn’t want my weight loss journey to take over my life; I’ve been there in the past, and it was just soooo boring. I wanted to live life while creating long-term healthy habit changes.”

The TV star added that she completes 10,000 steps a day, as well as home workouts and yoga, despite a knee injury.

She wrote: ‘I’ve been trying to get into a new healthy habit every week, from 10k steps a day, juicing celery, to cutting my sugar intake.

“My training included a mix of home workouts, yoga and nutritional structure. I work with a knee injury, so I’ve had to be patient and only train what doesn’t make it worse.’