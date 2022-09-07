First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths reveals he’s suffered a ‘setback’ in his treatment for bowel cancer

Merlin Griffiths gave fans an update on his colon cancer treatment, revealing that he had recently suffered a “minor setback” in the “long, slow road to recovery.”

The 47-year-old First Dates bartender explained that he was forced to undergo further procedures following the undisclosed issue while battling a stage three tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Subwayhe said: ‘It’s been a long, slow road to recovery. I got myself on and around [because] you’re supposed to be doing active recovery these days.

The television personality went on to say that he was home six days after the first procedure, but had a ‘minor setback’.

He added: ‘I had surgery in April, at the end of April. That all went well. I had a minor setback so I had to go through a few procedures.

“So now I’m under strict surgeon orders not to overdo it, so active recovery is taking a back seat. So the last six to eight weeks have been pretty frustrating, especially because I had to cool my heels and not be able to do what I wanted to do.”

Merlin added, “You’re solving it, aren’t you? You keep smiling and there is light at the end of the tunnel, there is always.’

He said doctors had told him to slow down on his road to recovery as he is undergoing radiotherapy treatment.

The TV star praised his First Dates co-stars, including Fred Sirieix and Cici Coleman, for being “brilliant” and visiting him regularly.

In July, Merlin revealed he was undergoing further surgeries, three months after robotic surgery to treat his colon cancer.

The Channel 4 show star took to Instagram to update his followers after sharing that he was back in hospital with a ‘complication’ despite surgery to repair a stage three tumor. remove.

Merlin, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021, admitted his journey through the fight against the disease proved to be “long, painful and ugly” but added that he hoped this hospital visit would be the “last time.” for a while’.

In his post, Merlin shared a few snaps from his hospital bed, wearing a face mask as he prepared for surgery.

He wrote: ‘Last time for a while I hope. Minor day surgery for some complications with my anastomosis after a low anterior resection in April.

“The journey of #CancerTreatment is long, and often painful and ugly. I couldn’t do it without my family either.’

He previously revealed that he had returned to the hospital for further treatment after suffering complications several weeks after the robotic surgery to treat his cancer.

He shared a selfie from his hospital bed, with the hashtag ‘complications’.

In April, Merlin underwent robotic surgery to remove a tumor, after medical tests last year unearthed the stage three tumor that was 4.5cm in length.

An exhausted-looking Merlin wore a colorful unicorn-printed face mask and a cannula bandage on his hand as he lay in his hospital bed for the new photo.

He didn’t go into details about why he was in the hospital again, writing in the caption, “Oh… Squibwibble. #complications. #nhs. #Bowel Cancer Awareness.’

He went back to work six weeks after his surgery to remove the tumor.

Merlin was released from the hospital six days after surgery in April.

At the time, the TV personality shared a cheering update on Instagram, posting a selfie with blue skies behind him and writing: “And breathe. 6 days, start to finish.’

He added praise for the groundbreaking surgery, explaining: ‘Now for real #cancer recovery. I have had open laparotomies before and recovery was 6 weeks in hospital for robotic surgery!! Awesome.’

Merlin added the hashtags to mark Colon Cancer Awareness Month and wrote: #nhs #davincisurgicalsystem #bowelcancerawarenessmonth #ostomy.

He thanked the NHS for ‘literally saving his life’ after undergoing the ‘robotic’ surgery.

He wrote: ‘Thank you #NHS for literally saving my life. #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth.’

He also shared a photo of the four-armed “robot” holding the surgical instruments and a camera to help his followers understand the procedure.

In robotic surgery, surgeons view the operation through a magnified screen, while a four-arm robotic machine holds the surgical instruments and a camera.

Colon Cancer: The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore Colon or colorectal cancer affects the colon, which is made up of the colon and rectum. Such tumors usually develop from precancerous growths called polyps. Symptoms include: Bleeding from the bottom

Blood in the stool

A change in bowel habits that lasts for at least three weeks

Unexplained Weight Loss

Extreme, unexplained fatigue

Stomach ache Most cases have no obvious cause, but people are more at risk if they: Are older than 50

Have a family history of the condition

Have a personal history of polyps in their intestines

Suffers from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s disease

Lead an unhealthy lifestyle Treatment usually includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. More than nine in ten people with stage one colon cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis. This drops significantly if diagnosed in later stages. According to UK bowel cancer figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK each year. It affects about 40 per 100,000 adults per year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The surgeon controls the arms of the machine and removes the cancer through keyhole surgery.

Merlin announced in March that he was undergoing surgery, joking that he had three weeks to “pick up my s**t.”

Last year, Merlin was told he has a 75 percent chance of living more than five years after medical tests unearthed a stage three tumor measuring 4.5cm in length.

Merlin got his dismal diagnosis from doctors at Northampton General Hospital, who said at the time he was trying to maintain a “positive outlook.”

Speaking with the Sunday Mirror last year Merlin said, “I’ll keep that positive outlook, but I have a morbid sense of humor. I tell people, “I have colon cancer…it’s a real pain in my neck!”

Merlin has a seven-year-old daughter named Alix with his partner Lucille, 40, who he’s been with for over a decade and will be by his side through a year of life-saving treatment.

When the bartender told his young daughter about the troubling diagnosis, he assured her of the power of modern medicine and talked about public health.

At the time he said: ‘I have so much faith in medicine and the NHS in this country, it’s just so unbelievable.’

Merlin kept his emotions behind closed doors, admitting, “I’ve cried in private. But you can choose to ‘do’ or ‘don’t’. I chose to live my life normally, stick to the facts and take one step before another.’

The TV personality, who became a household name at the First Dates restaurant along with Fred Sirieix, began to feel pain in June, but thought it was caused by an old stomach injury from a car accident when he was in his 20s.

Merlin was diagnosed with colon cancer last year and said his tumor looked like an alien creature and felt like a walnut stuck inside him.

Doctors discovered the tumor when they gave the bartender an emergency sigmoidoscopy to examine his lower bowel after the star spent three months telling people he felt something was wrong in his body.

Merlin admitted he was terrified of the ordeal, but immediately focused on his chances of survival after his diagnosis.

The star revealed that his tumor wanted to move into the tissue around it, but wasn’t a ‘lymph’ – meaning the cancer hadn’t spread, thankfully.