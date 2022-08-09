First Dates’ Fred Sirieix shows off his incredibly ripped torso while working out on exercise bike

Fred Sirieix exhibited his incredibly ripped torso while working out on an exercise bike, as the shirtless star shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday.

It comes just a day after the 50-year-old First Dates star’s daughter Andrea, 17, took home a gold medal for mixed diving at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He went shirtless while sporting just a pair of black shorts while confessing he’s ‘grateful to be here’ and ‘doesn’t know how much time he has left’ in his caption.

The TV personality wrote in full: ‘Every day that I wake up I feel lucky and grateful to be here. I don’t know how much time I have left on my clock.

‘So I always do all I can to make the most of it. To enjoy and have fun (and be good). And spend time with those I love. And today is a new day. A whole life in itself.

‘So after my ☕️ I got on to the exercise bike to get a good sweat before going to work. I’m still competing with the kids and think I can win.’

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix added to her medal tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

She has already managed to bag a silver medal in the 10m synchronised platform competition and gold in the 10m platform diving event.

Andrea won another gold as she and partner Noah Williams came out victorious in the mixed discipline. Their fifth and final dive was awarded 74.88 for a total of 333.06, which saw them finish clear of the rest.

The pair’s England teammates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson bagged the silver within the category.

Andrea looked shocked by her win and hugged Noah, Kyle and Lois in delight as they celebrated England’s first and second places.

Her proud father, First Dates star Fred, 50, showed his support as he tweeted out a photo of a young Andrea, and informed his followers: ‘One more push my love. Mixed #diving synchro at 11.20!’

After the results, he took to Twitter once again and wrote: ‘It’s gold in the mixed #diving #10m #platform #synchro I’m crying! Andrea and Noah well done to you both.’

The win helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.

Andrea, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: ‘I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and we showed everyone how powerful we are.

‘I came here with no expectations, I just wanted to have fun and improve all of my dives. I made a decision to train even harder than I was over the last couple of months and it definitely worked.

‘I’m not going to put pressure on myself. Whether there is external pressure or not the internal pressure is the one which makes you crumble.’

Regarding the belly flop, the teenager added: ‘I told Noah, if we do well we can all belly flop (to celebrate). So I got Kyle, Lois, me and Noah and said “come and guys let’s go and belly flop”.

‘They didn’t really know what was happening but we had fun and it was the perfect way to end the competition.

‘Now we have got Europeans so I will focus on that, after that I will take a break, have my summer holiday and come back even stronger.”

Andrea has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her first gold.

Fred was there as she won silver on Saturday, snapping pictures of his daughter from the sidelines at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Andrea and her partner alongside Eden Cheng nabbed 76.80 on their final dive with a back two and a half somersaults one and a half twists pike, with their final score coming to 298.86.