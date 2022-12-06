Wednesday, December 7, 2022
First Dance Steps: Contemporary dance in Mali

by Jacky
by Jacky
A contemporary dance company from Mali travels to a remote village to integrate traditional dances into their work.

Lassina Koné is a dancer, choreographer and artistic director of her contemporary dance company Don Sen Folo, which means “first dance steps”. She wants to raise the profile of dance in Mali and also integrate traditional dances into her modern choreography.

He and his company travel to the village of Bancoumana, where they meet tribal leaders, learn the traditional dance of the Donso hunters, and perform for the community.

first dance steps, by filmmaker Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou, is a creative journey between ancient and modern art, showing a little-seen side of Mali today.

Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou is a multi-award winning director and producer based in Mali. His feature documentary The Last Shelter won the Grand Prix at CPH DOX in 2021 and was screened around the world to great acclaim. He has made several films for direct africa.

